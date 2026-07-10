Shelby Sets Order Deadline For Track-Focused GT350/TA Mustang

The clock is winding down for enthusiasts looking to order one of the most track-focused modern Shelby Mustangs built thus far. Next week, the final deadline to secure one of the remaining 2026 Shelby GT350/TA edition cars before Shelby American closes the order books.

Designed for enthusiasts who appreciate road-course capability as much as outright performance, the GT350/TA combines modern Mustang performance with technology and inspiration drawn from Shelby’s Trans-Am racing heritage.

The GT350/TA’s front end combines a carbon fiber Trans Am–inspired splitter, functional dive planes, and mesh grille openings that feed brake ducts and cooling systems designed for sustained high-speed track use. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Shelby American announced the deadline, as only a small number are available for the 2026 model year, with each vehicle documented in the official Shelby Registry.

Created in recognition of the 60th anniversary of the first Trans-Am season, it draws inspiration from Trans Am SGT category specifications. The connection reaches back to 1966, when Shelby American and Ford Motor Company dominated motorsports, with Shelby-built Mustangs helping Ford secure the Trans-Am Manufacturers’ Championship while the Shelby GT350 captured the SCCA B-Production title.

The GT350/TA’s Whipple supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8 belts out more than 830 horsepower on 93-octane fuel. It is supported by a high-efficiency intercooler, Shelby Performance calibration, and an Extreme Engine Cooling package engineered for repeated hot laps. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

That same year, Shelby American and Ford also claimed the FIA World Sportscar Championship and defeated Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, cementing the company’s place in performance history.

“The Shelby GT350/TA appeals to both serious racers and collectors,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, said. “That’s why demand for the track-ready sports car has been so strong. We don’t want anyone to miss their opportunity to own one, but the window is about to close for those who haven’t ordered their custom-built Shelby performance car.”

The final deadline to order a remaining 2026 Shelby GT350/TA is July 15, 2026. Shelby American says only a handful of examples remain available, and purchase agreements must be confirmed before orders are closed. Starting at $219,970, each car is documented in the official Shelby Registry. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

With order books set to close on July 15, 2026, and only a handful of build slots remaining for the $219,970 2026 Shelby GT350/TA, interested buyers can visit the Shelby website to secure one of these limited-production corner carvers.