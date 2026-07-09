Would You Pay 40 Grand For A Classic Mustang Limo?

Some classic Mustangs stand out because they’re meticulously restored. Others grab attention because they’re heavily modified. Then there are creations like this stretched 1966 Mustang limousine, which blends vintage pony car styling with limousine length in a way you simply don’t see every day. That unique combination was enough to attract 54 bids before the sale closed at $40,000 during a recent Bring a Trailer auction.

Originally built as a T-code 1966 Mustang coupe, the car was converted into its current limousine configuration sometime before Y2K. The extensive transformation stretched the wheelbase, added a custom-fabricated B-pillar, and repurposed front doors as reverse-opening rear doors for easier passenger access. The result is a build that still wears unmistakable first-generation Mustang styling despite its dramatically longer proportions.

From the front, this custom limousine still looks every bit like a 1966 Mustang until your eyes follow the extended roofline. Tahoe Turquoise paint, a backlit grille badge, white vinyl top, and 17-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels modernize the classic appearance, while power front disc brakes and power steering help make the extra length more manageable on the road. (Photo Credit: Bring a Trailer)

Finished in Tahoe Turquoise with a white vinyl roof, the limo received its current paint approximately eight years ago. The exterior also benefits from a GT-style dual-exhaust valance, a boomerang antenna, a backlit grille badge, 17-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels wrapped in fresh 245/45 Armstrong tires, power steering, power-assisted front disc brakes, and rear air shocks.

The rebuilt 289-cubic-inch small-block V8 underhood channels power through a C4 three-speed automatic transmission and an 8-inch rear axle. Within the past three months, the seller replaced the carburetor, distributor, ignition coil, spark plugs, wires, battery, sending unit, and all fluids to freshen the combination before the sale.

Under the hood is a 289-cubic-inch small-block V8 paired with a C4 three-speed automatic transmission and an 8-inch rear axle. The engine is believed to have been rebuilt about eight years ago. Recent maintenance included a new carburetor, distributor, ignition coil, spark plugs, wires, battery, sending unit, fresh fluids, and other tune-up items. (Photo Credit: Bring a Trailer)

Inside, the limousine theme continues with Pony-upholstered bucket seats up front, two rows of rear seating, dual air-conditioning systems, a pop-up sunroof, a custom divider between the front and rear cabins, and a retro-look Bluetooth audio system.

The limousine conversion required extensive fabrication, including a stretched wheelbase, custom B-pillar, and reverse-opening rear doors created from front doors. A GT-style dual-exhaust valance complements the elongated body, while rear air shocks help support the added length and passenger capacity. (Photo Credit: Bring a Trailer)

Judging by the $40,000 winning bid, this unique ride found an interested buyer. We wonder if the buyer will simply enjoy it or use it for a limo business. Would you buy a stretched stallion like this, and if you did, what would you do with it?