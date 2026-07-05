Abandoned New Edge Bullitt Barn Find Reborn After A Decade

Barn finds are the stuff of legends. Enthusiasts dream of finding a rare ride hidden under a protective coat of dust and returning it to glory. The crew at WD Detailing likes to show their skills by bringing cars like this back to life, and they recently did so with a more modern classic. They cleaned up a neglected 2001 Mustang Bullitt and presented it to the delighted owner.

This New Edge Bullitt had been sitting for roughly a decade, parked and forgotten as life moved on around it. What should have been a celebrated Highland Green tribute to Steve McQueen’s iconic chase machine was forgotten and filthy. The exterior carried years of barn dust, oxidation, and bat dung, while the interior told a smellier story due to an accumulation of mold, mildew, rodent contamination, and nesting debris embedded deep throughout the cabin and trunk.

After blowing off the toxic bat dung, the WD Detailing used intense pressure washing to remove years of barn buildup and biological debris from the Highland Green paint. Iron decontamination and clay bar treatment follow, preparing the surface for multi-stage machine polishing that restores gloss, depth, and clarity to the finish. (Image Credit: WD Detailing)

“This is one of the rarest cars we’ve ever found. A Bullitt Mustang from 2001. And today, we’re going to surprise its owner by transforming it into one that looks brand new,” RJ Wagner, of WD Detailing, said. “But here’s the twist: They have no idea we’re about to do this. This thing sat for years, it’s been completely forgotten, and when we first saw it, nobody even knew exactly what we were walking into until we opened the door.”

From there, the process was a full-scale correction effort. The exterior received aggressive pressure washing to strip away the worst of the contamination, followed by iron decontamination and clay bar treatment to reset the paint surface. Multi-stage polishing brought the Highland Green finish back to life, revealing depth and gloss that had been buried under years of neglect. Inside, the job escalated into full remediation, with removal of contaminated materials, ozone treatment, and odor neutralization required just to make the cabin workable again.

Rank Ride

“We have never smelled a car that smells this bad before. It’s not just dirt. It’s years of mold, mice, and barn contamination all layered together,” Wagner explained. “You can’t just clean it and move on; you have to go piece by piece until there’s nothing left that’s still living in it.”

By the time the extensive work was complete, the Bullitt was back for more. The 4.6-liter V8 fired cleanly, the interior was finally habitable, and what was once a forgotten New Edge Mustang was reeled in from the edge of decay, and the owner was stoked.

The Bullitt emerged fully cleaned, with its Highland Green paint restored to a deep gloss and the cabin finally free of contamination and odor. What was once a neglected barn find is now a clean, running driver again, with the 4.6-liter V8 idling smoothly after years of dormancy. (Image Credit: WD Detailing)

“Dude, you guys are magicians,” he enthused about the work of the WD Detailing team.

A Bullitt left untouched for a decade usually doesn’t come back without scars, but this one made it back. If you had a limited-edition New Edge machine brought back to this kind of condition, what would you do with it next?