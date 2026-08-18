Ford’s 5.4 Coyote-Powered Hypercar Breaks Cover At Test Session

As we get closer to its racing debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next June, Ford Racing’s Hypercar broke cover recently for some early track testing. Recently, the drip feed of information about the car picked up speed, and the hybrid powertrain headlined by a 5.4-liter Coyote V8 has our attention. It will be fun to see what some all-American horsepower can do in an advanced race car.

Ford Racing’s ORECA-developed Hypercar is now turning laps at Circuit Paul Ricard in southeast France, beginning with a shakedown on August 5 before moving into more extensive track testing this week and next. The initial work focused on methodically activating and verifying the car’s control systems, with Ford saying that process proceeded smoothly and all systems are now fully functional.

Ford Racing’s ORECA-developed Hypercar has begun its European testing program at Circuit Paul Ricard in France. Following a successful August 5 shakedown focused on verifying the car’s control systems, Matt Campbell and Logan Sargeant began the first track-testing phase on August 17, with Tom Blomqvist scheduled to drive in the coming days. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Matt Campbell, Mike Rockenfeller, and Tom Blomqvist were on hand for the shakedown, while Campbell and Logan Sargeant took over driving duties for the first track test on August 17. Blomqvist is scheduled to get behind the wheel in the coming days as the team expands its testing program.

Under that sleek bodywork is the naturally aspirated 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8, developed and built by Ford in Michigan. It shares its architecture with the Mustang GT3 and GT4 programs and is integrated with the spec hybrid system used by the LMDh class. Ford has not yet released horsepower figures, but the emphasis at this stage is on performance, reliability, hybrid integration, and aerodynamic validation.

At the heart of Ford Racing’s 2027 FIA WEC Hypercar is a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter Coyote-based V8 developed and built in-house in Michigan. The engine is paired with the LMDh class’ spec hybrid system, combining Ford’s familiar V8 architecture with the high-voltage technology required for top-level endurance racing. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

This is still an early development car, so there is plenty of testing ahead before it tackles the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027. Still, seeing a Coyote-powered prototype finally stretch its legs at Paul Ricard ramps up the excitement for Ford’s return to the upper echelons of endurance racing.