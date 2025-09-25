Ford Racing Brings Its 2027 WEC Hypercar Program In-House

By Steve Turner September 25, 2025

Ford Racing is drip-feeding information about its forthcoming FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar program. The latest news is that the effort will be run entirely in-house beginning with the 2027 season. The announcement builds on the company’s June reveal that Oreca would develop the chassis and longtime Ford engineer Dan Sayers would manage the project.

By bringing the program under the Ford Racing banner, the company says it can react more quickly to challenges on track, sharpen its competitive edge, and move technology from racing into production vehicles more efficiently.

There is no one better to carry the Blue Oval into the highest level of international sports car racing than Ford Racing itself… — Mark Rushbrook, Ford Racing

“Breaking from the traditional model of many manufacturers – and often our own model in the past – Ford Racing will oversee and manage every aspect of our prototype sports car racing project led by program manager, Dan Sayers,” Global director of Ford Racing, Mark Rushbrook, explained. “We are not looking outside our walls to find who can run a program for us; we are looking within Ford Racing to build our programs infused with our passion. We will also build our own internal expertise to create a framework for long-term future success and learnings that will find their way into customer programs of the future.”

While Ford has a long history of competing at the highest levels of international endurance racing, the in-house model represents a break from tradition. Previous factory efforts often relied on external organizations to operate the cars. With this update, Ford Racing will manage every aspect of the Hypercar program, from design and development to testing and race operations.

Ford Racing confirmed it will take full control of its 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar program, managing every aspect of the factory effort in-house. The program aims to sharpen Ford’s competitiveness on track while accelerating the transfer of racing technology into future road cars. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

With fewer than two years until the 2027 season kicks off, Ford will have to build not only a competitive race car but an entire team structure to support it. Company officials say resources will come from its advanced racing facilities in Dearborn, Michigan, Charlotte, North Carolina, and the United Kingdom, alongside technical support from Oreca and operational guidance from Venture Engineering. The project will also benefit from ties to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, which provides additional facilities and expertise in Europe.

This update follows Ford’s official reveal at the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the company confirmed Oreca as its chassis builder. Now, with the decision to keep the program entirely under the Ford Racing banner, the company is dedicated to fielding a hypercar that can compete directly with rivals like Toyota, Ferrari, and Cadillac.

“It is a privilege to be racing as America’s Race Team,” Rushbrook added. “After all, there is no one better to carry the Blue Oval into the highest level of international sports car racing than Ford Racing itself.”

