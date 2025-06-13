Ford Performance Reveals 2027 WEC Hypercar Leader, Chassis Builder

steveturner
By Steve Turner June 13, 2025

Dan Sayers joins the WEC Hypercar team as Program Manager, moving over from his role as Program Director at Red Bull Ford Powertrains. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

As part of its return to top-tier sports car racing, Ford Performance confirmed two key components of its 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar program. Announced during the lead-up to this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the company revealed that French constructor ORECA will serve as the official chassis partner, while seasoned motorsports engineer Dan Sayers will lead the effort as WEC Hypercar Program Manager.

The news came amid a historic showing for Ford at Le Mans, where the largest group of Mustang race cars ever assembled competed in the supporting Mustang Challenge Invitational races, while Mustang GT3s are set to compete in the endurance race.

“Bringing Ford back to the top class at Le Mans has always been a dream for many of us, including our Executive Chair Bill Ford,” Ford Motor Company President and CEO, Jim Farley said. “To be able to partner with ORECA is a proud moment for Ford. We are coming back to Le Mans to win, and we aren’t making that a secret. On Sunday, it will be exactly 56 years since we last took the top step of the overall podium here. That is long enough. In 2027, we are coming with the same level of expectation, and we are entrusting ORECA to help us take on Ferrari and the other top-class teams as we did back in the 1960s.”

The move positions Ford Performance to re-enter the top class with a competitive, purpose-built prototype. Its chassis development is in concert with ORECA, a longtime force in endurance racing with multiple Le Mans wins and deep experience in LMP2 and Hypercar programs.

Additionally, race car manufacturer ORECA will collaborate with Ford Performance on the new hypercar chassis.

“The chassis partner and the program head for any major factory program are foundational elements.” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance, said. “ORECA and Dan Sayers give us the right platform to build this entire program. We have all been working closely since these decisions were made, and every step has proven correct. We are two years away from sitting on the grid at Le Mans with our Ford WEC Hypercar program, and we now have two of the key building blocks to a successful return to prototype racing at this great race.”

To lead the technical side, Dan Sayers carries a championship pedigree into his leadership role. His background includes key assignments at Aston Martin Racing, where he guided GT4, GT3, and GTE programs, and most recently, Red Bull Ford Powertrains, where he helped shape Formula 1 engine strategy.

The Ford Hypercar is expected to debut at the 2027 WEC season opener, with a full factory effort targeting overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is a milestone not achieved by Ford since the original GT40 era some 60 years ago.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

