There is something about the smell of burnt rubber and race fuel that makes everything else disappear. The tree goes yellow, yellow, yellow, green, and for the next nine, 10, or 11 seconds, nothing in the world matters except what is happening between you and the car in the next lane. If that sounds like your kind of weekend, Mustang Week Charlotte just built the event you won’t want to miss.

This August, the hallowed asphalt of zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes the battleground for one of the most ambitious racing programs ever assembled under the Mustang Week banner. Presented by SPE Motorsport, the Drag Racing and Roll Racing program runs August 28 and 29, and it is genuinely one of those events where you find yourself wishing the weekend lasted a week.

Six distinct classes are on offer, and each one scratches a different itch in the Blue Oval ecosystem.

Street Kings

Ask any serious enthusiast, and they will tell you the most satisfying win at a drag strip is the one you drove to. Street Kings is built entirely around that philosophy. Limited to 75 entries, with the quickest 64 qualifiers making the field, this is a class where your Mustang, F-150, or other Ford-bodied machine has to show up under its own power and stay that way. No push vehicles. No trailer queens sneaking through the gates.

Three rounds of blind qualifying determine where you land in the field. The scoreboards stay dark until eliminations, which does something interesting to the psychology of the event. You are racing against the clock before you are racing against a person, and your position determines which of four divisions you occupy: King Class (qualifiers 1 through 16), Outlaw (17 through 32), Hot Sauce (33 through 48), or Grocery Getter (49 through 64).

King Class runs true heads-up on a Pro .400 Tree with no breakout, which means the quickest cars in the field have a pure, no-excuses fight all the way to the final. The lower divisions use a breakout set 0.10 seconds quicker than the number-one qualifier in each division, keeping the racing honest and competitive throughout the ladder.

The guaranteed purse sits at $8,000 across all four divisions, with King Class alone carrying $5,000. That is real money for real street cars, and it reflects the seriousness this class deserves.

Tire limits keep the field grounded in street-car reality. Rear tires max out at 275mm on a 15-inch wheel or 325mm on a 17-inch or larger wheel, with a 29.5 x 10.5 slick as the alternative for rear-wheel-drive entries. AWD runners like F-150s and Explorer STs are capped at a 315 on a 17-inch wheel. Wheelie bars, throttle stops, delay boxes, and reaction-time electronics are all off the table.

True Street

If Street Kings is about raw elapsed time, True Street is about endurance and execution. Before a single timed pass gets made at zMAX, every True Street competitor has to complete a mandatory 30-mile supervised cruise. Your car has to survive the road to earn the right to attack the quarter-mile.

Once the cruise is done and the cars return to the facility, competitors get a group cool-down period, and then three consecutive quarter-mile passes. Here is where the rules get interesting: once that cool-down period ends, the hood stays shut. Opening it during the competition results in disqualification from awards. You can open the trunk, refuel, swap nitrous bottles, or pack intercooler ice as long as the hood stays down, but whatever you managed to accomplish before the cruise had better be enough to survive three passes.

Awards cover a wide range of average elapsed-time targets, from overall quickest all the way down to 15.00-second averages, meaning True Street genuinely welcomes the entire performance spectrum. There is no shame in running a 14-second average if you drove there, completed the cruise, and went back-to-back-to-back without breaking a sweat.

TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout

The TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout is layered on top of the True Street program and is a personal favorite on paper. Open to H-pattern, foot-actuated manual transmission cars, it runs off the same three-run average before funneling the top four into a heads-up shootout. The winner takes home a trophy and a TREMEC TKX transmission, which is the kind of prize that makes you want to start building a project car immediately.

Open Comp

Open Comp is a class for people who understand that a tenth of a second at the tree is worth more than most bolt-on modifications. This is a structured competition over the quarter-mile using a Pro .500 Tree and a 0.10-second breakout format, open to Ford-bodied vehicles with any engine combination, power adder, or transmission.

Transbrakes and two-steps are allowed. Pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic shifters are welcome. What is not welcome are delay boxes, crossover boxes, reaction-time electronics, and adjustable throttle stops. The class is capped at 35 entries, with 32 advancing to eliminations on an NHRA Sportsman ladder.

Qualifying is determined entirely by reaction time, specifically by how close you can get to dead zero without going red. If two drivers turn the same number, the earlier run holds the better position. It is beautifully simple and brutally honest racing.

The guaranteed payout of $1,600 is split between the winner ($1,000), runner-up ($400), and the two semi-finalists ($100 each). This is not a class where you race for the money. You race because you love the craft of drag racing and want to see how well you can execute it.

Test & Tune And Grudge Racing

Not everyone at the drag strip needs to be chasing a number-one qualifier sticker. Some of the best memories made on a drag strip happen during Test & Tune, when it is you, your car, your buddy in the next lane, and nobody keeping score except the people who were there.

Test & Tune and Grudge Racing at Mustang Week Charlotte runs both days on a Pro .400 Tree. Make passes against the clock, dial in your suspension, work out a gearing question, or simply line up next to your travel partner and let the tree sort it out. All vehicles still go through safety tech, and drivers need the appropriate license for their elapsed time, but beyond that, this is drag racing at its most accessible.

Racers who entered True Street on Saturday but want to get laps in on Friday will need a separate Test and Tune card, which is worth knowing before you show up and realize the opportunity.

Roll Racing

Roll Racing occupies a fascinating space in the performance car world, and Mustang Week Charlotte is giving it a proper home at zMAX.

The format drops the traditional standing start in favor of a rolling 40 mph entry just beyond the Christmas tree. Both cars come in slightly offset, hold pace at 40 mph, and then accelerate on signal to the quarter-mile finish line. It sounds simple. It is not. Power delivery, aerodynamic behavior, gear selection, and driver discipline all come into play in ways that a standing-start launch simply does not demand.

The class is capped at 80 cars and divided after qualifying into three performance brackets: Top Dog, Outlaw, and Street. A guaranteed purse of $3,000 is split across the three classes, with Top Dog carrying $1,500, Outlaw at $1,000, and Street at $500. Each purse goes 75 percent to the winner and 25 percent to the runner-up.

Outlaw and Street divisions carry a 5 mph breakout rule during eliminations to discourage sandbagging, while Top Dog runs without one. Vehicles need to be Ford-bodied or Mustang street-type cars with stock chassis and frame rails, two front seats, all glass, and predominantly steel or OEM body panels. This is not a class for stripped-out tube-chassis racers. It is for the kind of cars that people turn around to look at in a parking lot.

Safety requirements scale with speed, and all roll racers must attend a mandatory driver meeting. Helmets rated SA2015 or newer are required for everyone, and fire-rated gear thresholds kick in at higher trap speeds.

Getting On Track

Every competitor, regardless of class, needs to pass tech inspection before turning a wheel in anger. A diaper or belly pan is mandatory for anything running 9.99 or quicker. Anything quicker than 10.00 or fast enough to trigger NHRA licensing thresholds requires a competition license. Drivers running 10.00 or slower need a valid government-issued driver’s license.

All participants need a Mustang Week Participant Ticket plus the appropriate class entry selected at registration. Crew members need tickets, too. Registration packages ship ahead of the event, but anyone who registers after the mailing cutoff will pick up credentials on site.

Entry across the board is capped, and based on the enthusiasm surrounding Mustang Week Charlotte, the expectation is that every class fills long before August arrives.

Why This Matters

Mustang Week has always been something more than a show. It is a community, a culture, a shared language spoken in idle burbles and wide-open throttle pulls. Bringing that community to Charlotte Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway is not a small thing. It is one of the finest drag racing facilities in the country, and it deserves cars and drivers who are serious about what they are doing.

Whether you are a Street Kings contender who drove 400 miles to be there, a True Street purist who spent the winter getting your tune sorted for exactly this kind of event, or a first-timer who just wants to make a clean quarter-mile pass at a real track, Mustang Week Charlotte is building the stage. The rest is up to you on August 28 and 29 at zMAX Dragway. Go register before someone else takes your spot.