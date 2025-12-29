After an epic run on the Grand Strand, Mustang Week 2026, presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance, moves inland to unlock more venues, more track access, and the flexibility to spread out the action. The event is held from August 24-29, 2026, in North Carolina. Recently released, the initial schedule shows exactly why the Queen City vicinity is ready to write the next chapter in Mustang Week history.

Centering the event in the Concord and greater Charlotte area places attendees within minutes of marquee facilities like Charlotte Motor Speedway and ZMAX Dragway, while also opening the door to nightly meetups, cruise-ins, and club gatherings throughout the week. From karting and museum tours to drift battles, roll racing, and two full days of show and competition, Mustang Week Charlotte is designed to keep fans engaged from morning through late night. Monster Energy activations, sponsor displays, and vendor experiences will be woven throughout the week alongside the on-track and off-track action.

The Mustang Week Kick Off Party launches the week Monday night at Mac’s Speed Shop near Concord Mills mall, welcoming early arrivals with food and drink specials, music, official merch, and a packed parking lot of Mustangs. The opening-night gathering sets the tone for the week ahead while giving attendees their first chance to reconnect, cruise in, and ease into the Charlotte-area Mustang Week rhythm.

The fun continues on Wednesday as the events expand with the inaugural Mustang Week Games and Ford Meet-Up at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, North Carolina, pairing BBQ, competitive challenges, club meetups, and an all-Ford cruise-in. On the performance side, Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts Wheelhouse Driving School sessions in school-provided Dark Horse Mustangs, while evening hours bring dyno challenges, brewery meetups, and club-hosted events across Concord and Cabarrus County. NASCAR team shop and garage tours, including stops such as RFK Racing, are also pending as part of the midweek experience.

The spotlight shifts squarely to the track on Thursday as the official Mustang Week Track Day at Charlotte Motor Speedway delivers HPDE sessions on the Roval, parade laps on both the superspeedway and Roval, and pro ride-alongs in Dark Horse Mustangs. Off track, Coffee & Camshafts kicks off the morning, while the RTR Vehicles Party with Vaughn Gittin Jr. and additional dyno events keep the fun going into the night. Mustang Unleashed and the Dark Horse Track Attack will continue to offer structured seat time on the track throughout the week.

Friday and Saturday bring everything together at ZMAX Dragway. Friday’s All-Ford Cruise-In mixes drag racing, roll racing, drift exhibitions, autocross, and burnouts, including Cobra Sam’s burnout competition, alongside the TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout and Vendor Choice Awards. The Fox Body-Only Cruise hosted by Foxy Events puts a spotlight on a beloved Mustang era.

Saturday caps the week with the Official Mustang Week Car Show, which is the centerpiece of the event, complete with judged awards, dyno challenge, fireworks, and Mustang Week Mayhem featuring high-energy drifting and motorsports action. With Monster Energy and Roush Performance on hand throughout the finale, the two-day ZMAX takeover delivers a fitting exclamation point to the Mustang Week experience.

Now is the time to request vacation days, book hotels, and keep an eye on the Mustang Week website and social channels for updates as North Carolina prepares to host six days dedicated to Mustangs and the people who love them. To ensure you don’t miss out, it would be a good idea to grab passes for racing and show entries when registration opens February 15, 2026, as some categories are expected to sell out well before the gates open in August.

