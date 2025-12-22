Nothing will start your morning like a hot cup of Joe and the sound of a loping bumpstick, and in that familiar combination is getting a Texas-sized spotlight at Mustang Week in Galveston. Coffee & Camshafts, hosted by Modified Muscle Marketplace, the high-energy enthusiast meetup that amped up Mustang Week 2025, is heading to Mustang Week Texas 2026.

“Coffee & Camshafts at Mustang Week Texas is a high-energy, enthusiast-centric morning meet that brings the Mustang community together over great coffee, awesome builds, and thousands in performance part giveaways, setting the tone for the Mustang Week Car Show and more!” Chris Cervenka, of Modified Muscle Marketplace, enthused.

The Thursday morning event is slated for April 16, 2026, running from 8–11 a.m., with the exact location to be announced closer to the show. As with previous Coffee & Camshafts gatherings, the concept is simple and effective. It brings Mustang enthusiasts together early in the day, fuels them with delicious caffeinated beverages, surrounds them with standout builds, and even sends several lucky winners away with some amazing upgrades.

“We have developed a great relationship with many aftermarket performance brands that see the value in how Coffee & Camshafts generates excitement for the Mustang community,” Cervenka said. “As a way to give back, we raffle off thousands of dollars in performance parts from top industry brands. That way, attendees have an opportunity to go home with a new part for their builds!”

After Coffee & Camshafts at Mustang Week Texas, attendees will roll straight into a cruise to Drag Day at Houston Motorsports Park to keep the Ford action going all day.

One of the standout additions to the Texas edition is what happens after the coffee cups are empty. Once Coffee & Camshafts wraps up, participants can fire up their Blue Oval machines and cruise right into the exciting Mustang Week action at the racetrack.

“We have yet to announce the venue, but we are really excited about it! A hint? Let’s just say Texas truly does everything bigger!” Cervenka added. “We’re also excited to announce that we will be hosting the official Mustang Week Drag Day cruise, leaving from Coffee & Camshafts and heading to Houston Motorsports Park!”