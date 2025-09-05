Part of what makes Mustang Week an iconic happening is the unofficial events that take place around the official events. Among the newer events that popped up last year was Coffee & Camshafts, hosted by Modified Muscle Marketplace. Held at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this year’s event grew even larger.

We want to give back to the community that’s given so much to us… — Chris Cervenka, Modified Muscle Marketplace

“The claim to fame with the Coffee & Camshafts event is the giveaways,” Chris Cervenka, of Modified Muscle Marketplace, said. “That’s a huge part of what we like to do. We want to give back to the community that’s given so much to us. At the end of the day, we are at $15,000, with giveaways from over 15 brands, supporting the community directly like this on a grassroots level.”

Attendees who purchased coffee or an event T-shirt scored tickets for the raffle, which included prizes from AlphaRex, Anchor Room, AWE, Baer Brakes, BlackVue, Cervini’s Auto Designs, ClearShine, Diode Dynamics, Form Lighting, Palm Beach Dyno, and RaceBox.Pro, ROUSH Performance, RTR Vehicles, and Shelby American. Beyond the raffle, however, there was a charity component to this year’s event.

“I’ve been doing this since we started our first one was Mustang Week last year,” Cervenka said. “This is the first one ever with a charity being supported is Make A Wish of South Carolina. It is a cause that’s very near and dear to me. I’ve had multiple experiences in helping make some wishes come true, and it’s such a heartwarming and heartfelt feeling to be able to help a family and a child in need like that, and to be able to support them on this kind of level just means the world to me.”

Having hosted these events across the country, Cervenka plans to expand the brand in the coming year, including a trip down to the Lone Star State.

“The idea is to bring Coffee & Camshafts fueled by Modified Muscle Marketplace, so going forward, in 2026, our main plan is to get boots on the ground with grassroots efforts, shaking hands with people and building those connections, ’cause that’s what matters most,” he said. “So next year, we’re excited to announce we will be at Mustang Week Texas, as well as Ponies in the Smokies, and Mustang Week later in the year as well.”

So look for more of these gatherings in the future, and plan on snagging some of those raffle tickets, because the prizes are significant.