Modified Muscle Marketplace Helps You Buy Fast Cars And Speed Parts

If you have ever wrangled with an online seller over a performance car, struggled to find that used performance part you need, or wished you knew the right combination of new speed parts to order out of the gate, Modified Muscle Marketplace aims to ease your pain and make the process more pleasant.

It’s about creating a place where we can all share our knowledge, improve our cars, and build new relationships… — Chris Cervenka, Modified Muscle Marketplace

“What inspired me to create Modified Muscle Marketplace was the deep sense of gratitude I have for the Mustang community that has given me so much over the years,” Chris Cervenka, founder of Modified Muscle Marketplace, said. “As a Mustang owner and overall car enthusiast, I’ve learned a great deal from the experiences and knowledge shared by others in this incredible community. It’s that spirit of camaraderie, passion, and shared expertise that has always inspired me.”

The new site, which launched today, takes a three-pronged approach by offering listings for used performance vehicles, used performance parts, and new performance parts. By focusing specifically on fast cars and speed parts and leveraging the strength of the enthusiast community, the site’s mission is to make the process of buying and selling high-performance hardware more pleasant and more precise.

“I realized that while there were many great resources for Mustang parts and mods, there wasn’t a single platform where enthusiasts could find the high-quality, specialized parts they need while also being a part of a community that shares their passion,” Cervenka explained. “I wanted to build something that would allow me to give back to the community that’s given so much to me — a space where fellow enthusiasts could not only buy or sell carefully curated vehicles and performance parts, but also connect with others who share their enthusiasm and experiences.”

If you aren’t familiar with the founder, he grew up in an automotive family, and when the time was right, he deftly blended his hobby with his career, which has included stints at American Muscle, CJ Pony Parts, and Steeda. These days, Cervenka spends his days working at Continental Tire and his off time sharing his love of Mustangs online, where he is a preeminent contributor to the Friends of Ford social media circle.

“My passion for Mustangs and the enthusiast community is more than just personal,” he said. “It’s integrated into my career, where I combine technical knowledge with marketing skills to help others get the most out of their Mustang experience.”

Central to that mission, Modified Muscle Marketplace’s used vehicle listings are exclusively performance vehicles, which weeds out the noise found on more general marketplaces.

“…For sellers, it’s tough to find the right platform to showcase their modified cars to a community that understands the value of their upgrades. For buyers, there’s the challenge of finding a vehicle that’s already modified to their specific taste, or one that’s been modified well with high-quality parts at a reputable shop,” Cervenka said. “With our platform, I hope to make the process easier by providing a trusted space where enthusiasts can buy and sell modified Mustangs, ensuring both sides get a fair, transparent deal.”

Not just another platform for vehicle sales, Modified Muscle Marketplace aims to match buyers and sellers of performance parts more efficiently and with an air of confidence bred from its community-centric model, which promises to vet and approve the new parts it sells.

“…Enthusiasts can find themselves lost in a sea of parts that may or may not be the best fit for their vehicle,” Cervenka explained. “With this channel, I’ve made it easier for buyers to find high-quality, brand-new performance parts from reputable and respected brands in the performance world. This ensures that customers can get the best parts to enhance their car’s aesthetics and performance.”

Additionally, the platform offers a venue for buyers and sellers of used automotive upgrades to find one another, and the parts offered for sale are a suitable match for the buyer’s needs.

“The third pain point I wanted to tackle is the difficulty in finding used performance parts that are both affordable and reliable. Many buyers want to upgrade their vehicles but might not have the budget for brand-new parts,” Cervenka said. “Finding used parts that are in good condition can be challenging, especially with current marketplace offerings like Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. By offering a trusted marketplace for used performance parts, I aim to give enthusiasts an option that’s both budget-friendly and dependable. This channel ensures that buyers can find quality used parts that are ready to perform, making car upgrades more accessible to a wider community.”

At launch, Modified Muscle Marketplace is leveraging its founder’s knowledge by honing in on Ford Mustangs, ranging from the heralded Fox to today’s S650. Eventually, the site will widen its scope to include other muscle machines like the Camaro, Challenger, and beyond.

“Together, these three channels provide a comprehensive solution to the needs of Mustang and car enthusiasts — whether they’re looking to buy or sell a modified car, upgrade their ride with new performance parts, or score great deals on used parts,” he added. “My goal is to create a marketplace that makes the process smoother, more transparent, and ultimately more rewarding for everyone involved.”

While the primary mission of the new site is commercial, there is a genuine passion underlying its development and goals.

“It’s about creating a place where we can all share our knowledge, improve our cars, and build new relationships, all while keeping car enthusiast culture alive and well,” Cervenka added. “In the end, it’s not just about business, it’s about honoring and supporting the very community that has shaped who I am today as both an enthusiast and an entrepreneur.”

To see what the new site is all about, you can visit it by clicking this link.