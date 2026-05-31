Spend Father’s Day Enjoying Mustangs In The Rocky Mountains

For Mustang enthusiasts who believe these cars were built to be driven instead of parked behind velvet ropes, the 2026 Rocky Mountain Mustang Roundup continues to carve out its own lane in the Blue Oval event scene. Scheduled for June 18-20, the annual gathering mixes track time, mountain cruising, autocross competition, and a downtown car show into one high-altitude weekend that celebrates every side of Mustang culture.

From Fox Mustangs to late-model Dark Horses, drivers attack the cones during autocross competition at Pikes Peak International Raceway. (Photo Credit: Rocky Mountain Mustang Round Up)

The action starts at Pikes Peak International Raceway, where participants can put their combinations to work during autocross and open-track sessions on the facility’s roval course. That format gives everything from vintage small-block street cars to modern Coyote and Shelby-powered machines room to flex. Whether it is a sticky-tire Fox coupe, an S197 GT500, or a fresh S650 Dark Horse, the event rewards owners who actually use the performance built into these cars.

Adding to the atmosphere this year is automotive personality and television host Heather Storm, who will serve as the featured event host throughout the weekend. Known for her work covering enthusiast and adventure automotive culture, Storm fits naturally into an event built around road trips, performance driving, and real-world Mustang experiences.

The Mountain Tour combines Colorado elevation changes, sweeping roads, and long lines of Mustangs into one of the signature experiences of Rocky Mountain Mustang Round Up. (Photo Credit: Rocky Mountain Mustang Round Up)

Still, Rocky Mountain Mustang Round Up is about more than clipping apexes and chasing fast laps. The signature Mountain Tour remains one of the biggest draws of the weekend, sending a long line of Mustangs through Colorado’s winding roads toward Cripple Creek. Between the elevation changes, sweeping corners, and postcard-worthy scenery, it is the kind of drive that reminds you why road trips and V8 soundtracks still matter.

Once the event rolls into downtown Cripple Creek, Bennett Avenue turns into a living timeline of Ford performance. Early classics, four-eye Foxes, Terminators, Bosses, GT500s, and late-model Coyote combinations all pack the streets while owners swap tuning stories and bench race curbside late into the evening.

Open-track sessions on the PPIR roval give participants a chance to push their Mustangs in a controlled environment built for real performance driving. (Photo Credit: Rocky Mountain Mustang Round Up)

The event has something for everyone, from static displays and scenic cruises to on-track action. It lands in the sweet spot for enthusiasts who enjoy driving their Mustangs as much as showing them off. For Blue Oval fans looking for a summer event with real seat time and mountain-road atmosphere, this one continues to earn its reputation. For full schedule and registration information, visit the event’s website.