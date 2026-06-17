Buying an abandoned Ford Mustang at a public auction is a risk. People often doubt the viability of neglected rides, but they do offer the reward of being reborn as potent project vehicles. Leaving a vehicle exposed to the elements usually destroys the mechanical components and ruins the electrical system, but this silver lining is that you can replace that gear and upgrade the car in the process. That’s the rist that Vagner Moleiro, a.k.a. Percepcar USA, took on this weathered S197.

He purchased a half-finished race car build for $17,000. The previous owner applied wide stripes mimicking a Shelby GT500 and left the car to rot. Later, the host applied heavy heat to peel away the cracking vinyl stripes covering the body. He immediately realized the underlying white paint required a complete sand down and a fresh coat.

“Someone tried to transform this car into the world’s most feared muscle car and abandoned the project halfway through,” Moleiro explained. “And I decided to finish what they started a long time ago.”

Next, after draining the fluids, he noticed an alarmingly low volume of dirty oil. Hooking up a fresh battery produced zero results. The original 3.7-liter V6 engine refused to crank. Inside this abandoned Ford Mustang, however, Moleiro found a pristine cabin protected by perfectly sealed doors. The shop lift also revealed a solid frame completely free of structural rust. Diagnosing the dead motor required deeper investigation, however.

Inspecting the pulled motor confirmed the V6 needed a total rebuild. Meanwhile, the mechanic suggested swapping a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 into the engine bay. Sourcing a verified motor took days of intensive research. Eventually, the host purchased a 400-horsepower Coyote 5.0-liter for $7,000. Preparing for the final assembly, the team ordered authentic Shelby GT500 grille emblems and matching side badges.

“This project won’t just be a restoration,” Moleiro stated. “It’s going to be a complete transformation.”

Dropping the powerful V8 into the bay, the mechanic secured the new engine and hooked up the required accessories. Afterward, detailers polished the fresh white paint to match the newly painted red exterior stripes, which brought its exterior back to life to match its new motivation. It was a bold project, but with some dedication, he saved this squandered S197 from a fate far more dire.