Installing a cast intake manifold fixes a major packaging bottleneck for builders dropping the Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into custom vehicle swaps. While the pushrod engine delivers strong power, the factory intake features an awkward throttle body angle. This factory placement creates clearance issues inside cramped engine bays. SPE Motorsport engineered an aftermarket single-plane replacement to solve those spatial challenges without sacrificing airflow or torque.

Developing parts for the Godzilla platform since 2021, SPE focused on building a compact 4150-flanged cast-aluminum unit. The flat intake flange on Godzilla cylinder heads forces single-plane runners to span wide across the block. SPE shaped these internal runners to maintain low overall height while maximizing air volume. The manifold includes top NPT vacuum ports alongside factory-style bottom O-ring grooves.

“We wanted to get the engine to the point of being able to package it easier and fit it in more applications, but also have the RPM range of a single plane intake manifold,” Dan Snyder, of SPE Motorsport, noted,

Dyno-Proven Performance

Dyno testing proved that the design maintains low-end power while pulling cleanly to 7,000 rpm. Paired with a simple camshaft upgrade, the setup delivers more than 450 lb-ft of torque from 3,000 to 6,500 rpm.

“So, basically on a dyno chart, this intake is making from 3,000 RPM to 6,500, basically 450 plus lb-ft of torque in an engine that just has a camshaft in it,” Snyder said.

“One of the things that pushed us into that was the Cobra cars because of hood height,” Snyder added.

The 4150 flange accepts standard four-barrel throttle bodies or carburetors, allowing builders to run EFI or mechanical carb setups. Low hood clearances on Cobra kit cars directly influenced SPE to engineer specialized accessories. SPE created a custom housing that mounts a 105 mm Hellcat throttle body, helping squeeze the assembly under tight hoods. Their camshaft-equipped test car produced more than 520 horsepower.

By rethinking intake packaging, SPE Motorsport creates engine-swap options across Fox Mustangs, classic pickup trucks, and even lightweight roadsters. Builders planning on dropping a 7.3-liter V8 into narrow compartments have an option for high-RPM power. SPE reminds everyone that they are still gathering user feedback before releasing their custom turkey pan and Hellcat adapter to retail customers. Installing this SPE cast intake manifold gives hot rodders the freedom to drop massive displacement under stock hood lines.