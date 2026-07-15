Mustang Super Mach-E Triumphs Again On The Goodwood Hill

Hot on the heels of its success at Pikes Peak, Ford’s electric demonstrator strikes again. The Mustang Super Mach-E captured victory in the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed Timed Shoot-Out, with hill-climb veteran Romain Dumas laying down a blistering 41.98-second run up the legendary 1.16-mile course to secure top honors for Ford Racing and technical partner STARD.

“What a weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed! A third victory in three years with Ford Racing!” Dumas said after his win. “A huge thank you to all the fans and to the organizers for such an extraordinary event.”

Romain Dumas pushed the Mustang Super Mach-E flat out between Goodwood’s hay bales and stone walls, delivering a 41.98-second climb that made it the quickest machine in the 2026 Festival of Speed Timed Shoot-Out. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Even as the company transitions to hybrid demonstrators, this victory marked the third consecutive year that a Ford electric demonstrator topped the Goodwood leaderboard. The streak began in 2024, when Dumas piloted the SuperVan 4.2 to a winning 43.98-second climb, then returned in 2025 to lower the benchmark to 43.22 seconds in the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck. This year, the radical Mustang-based machine raised the bar once again.

Winning Again

Fresh off claiming King of the Mountain honors at the 2026 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the Super Mustang Mach-E arrived in England carrying considerable momentum. Even so, its final result surpassed expectations, as the 41.98-second pass reportedly eclipsed simulation projections from the team behind the vehicle.

Threading the needle between Goodwood’s stone walls, hay bales, and unforgiving grass verges, Dumas hustled the electric demonstrator to a time nearly two seconds quicker than the SuperVan 4.2’s winning effort from 2024 and more than a second faster than the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck’s pace from 2025.

The celebration at the top of the hill marked an unprecedented third consecutive Goodwood Timed Shoot-Out victory for Ford’s electric demonstrator program, following wins by the SuperVan 4.2 in 2024 and the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck in 2025. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Perhaps most impressively, the electric pony narrowly edged the latest Gen4 Formula E car to secure the Timed Shoot-Out crown and complete an unprecedented three consecutive victories at Goodwood for Ford’s electric demonstrator program.