The bidding was fast-paced, and the cause was worthy, so it was no surprise that the bids quickly escalated. When the hammer fell, the first 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Track Pack, VIN 001, made a strong showing at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, selling for seven figures. The entire sale price benefits Breakthrough T1D, supporting research and advocacy efforts focused on type 1 diabetes, which is a cause that the Ford family has supported for many years.

The Dark Horse SC is the first Ford Racing-developed Mustang road car, bringing race-bred engineering directly into a production street package. While it sits below the Mustang GTD in Ford’s performance hierarchy, the SC draws directly from the GTD and the all-out GT3 race car to deliver enhanced performance, durability, and overall track readiness.

Power is supplied by a TVS 2650-supercharged 5.2-liter V8 paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, moving the Dark Horse SC well beyond the 500-horsepower naturally aspirated Dark Horse. Final horsepower or torque figures are to be announced, but this is a serious stallion designed for sustained high-performance driving.

The first 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC car sold at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale for well into the seven figures, surpassing what its predecessor, the first 2020 Shelby GT500, brought in five years ago. (Image Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

The VIN 001 sale continues Ford’s practice of auctioning milestone Mustangs for charity, with the full $1.25 million benefiting Breakthrough T1D. For context, the first 2020 Shelby GT500 VIN 001 sold for $1.1 million at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale to benefit the same charity. The Dark Horse SC, exceeding that lofty mark five years later, indicates that Ford’s shedding of a legacy moniker for its latest supercharged stallion didn’t tame interest from collectors.