Hot on the heels of debuting its “most advanced, powerful, and track-capable Dark Horse ever…,” Ford is putting the first example up for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction this week in Scottsdale, Arizona. The proceeds of the auction will benefit a worthy charity that is near and dear to the hearts of the Ford family.

“Ford Racing has unveiled the most advanced and track-capable Dark Horse ever, and the first retail VIN of the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC, equipped with the Track Pack, heading to the 2026 Barrett-Jackson auction block for charity,” said Barrett-Jackson on its social media. “Engineered with race-bred technology from Mustang GT3 and GTD. One hundred percent of the hammer price will benefit Breakthrough T1D, supporting research and advocacy for those living with Type 1 diabetes.”

The 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC wearing VIN 001 is set to cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday January 24, 2026 with all proceeds going to support Breakthrough T1D’s fight against diabetes. (Photo Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

That’s right, the winner of this auction won’t just score the Dark Horse SC wearing the coveted 001 vehicle identification number, but it will be the top-shelf Track Pack Special Edition model, which combines the upgrades of the Track Pack and Carbon packages. These special stallions are equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, wrapped around 20-inch carbon fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution. They also stand out from the base Dark Horse SC courtesy of exposed carbon-fiber rear wings with GTD-derived stanchions, a ducktail decklid, Race Red Brembo calipers, and painted graphics.

Not only will it be the first example of the new Ford Racing machine, but it will be a Track Pack Special Edition model with all the go-fast and carbon-fiber goodies. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Set to cross the block on Saturday January 24 with No Reserve, all of the proceeds of this auction will fund a great cause. Considering that the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse VIN 001 raised $375,000 for Breakthrough T1D in 2024, and the first 2020 Shelby GT500 brought in a whopping $1.1 million for the same charity in 2020, this sale will be an interesting barometer of how the latest Dark Horse variant is regarded by collectors.