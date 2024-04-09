2,900 Horsepower Mustang Runs Insane Eighth-Mile Pass

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 09, 2024

Drag-and-drive cars are renowned for their ability not only to travel from track to track during week-long events but also to achieve remarkable times down the full 1,320-foot dragstrip. Leading the pack in recent years has been Brett LaSala, with a Mustang aptly named Snot Rocket 2.0, distinguished by its Gotta Have It Green paint. While the quarter-mile may offer more opportunities for boosted cars to make up time, LaSala decided to take Snot Rocket out for a few runs to see just how close he could get to running a 3-second pass.

A Sick Car Indeed

LaSala is known for his quarter-mile times in the Modified class during Sick Week. In 2023, the Mustang clocked a 6.52 at 215 mph. Then, at Sick Week 2024, he returned with a dominant 6.263 at 227.19 mph on day five. Even more impressive is the fact that he’s harnessing close to 3,000 horsepower utilizing a factory Coyote-based block that has been sleeved. However, could this combination get him into the 3-second range without detracting from the car’s past capabilities?

On March 30th, 2024, LaSala achieved a remarkable feat, initially running a 4.09 and then, within two hours, dropping that time to a 4.01 at 186.9 mph. After four consecutive runs, all below a 4.09, they encountered a hindrance – the rear shocks reached their limits, preventing the Mustang from surpassing a 1.05 60-foot time without lifting the front wheels. Undeterred, the team returned to the track, making necessary suspension adjustments. Their efforts paid off as they nailed down a 1.06 60-foot time and blasted past the 660-foot mark, recording a 3.998 at 187.99 mph.

Legendary Mustang

I’m sure somewhere in the peanut gallery someone is going to make disparaging  statements, these times rival some Pro-Mod cars. This all being done by a Mustang that weighs 2,950-pounds and still uses the factory cast block Coyote engine. The ability to compete and win in the modified class at Drag and Drive events, driving thousands of miles in the process, setting records and still being able to set more, means this car is, well, legendary.

 

jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

