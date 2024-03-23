Ford trucks have always been renowned for their robustness, and after decades of refinement, they’ve birthed some true icons. This was evident in modern times with the Special Vehicle Team (SVT) crafting both the first-generation Lightning and later, the first supercharged truck of its kind with the second-generation Lightning. More recently, SVT’s successor, Ford Performance, introduced the FP700 supercharger package for modern Coyote-powered trucks, elevating performance under the hood even further. However, amidst these groundbreaking advancements, none have reshaped the market quite like the Ford SVT Raptor.

Born Into Adversity

While the SVT program had long been under scrutiny by the bean counters for potential disbandment, the timing of introducing the first-generation Raptor couldn’t have been worse. The aftermath of the 2008 Great Recession was bleeding into 2009, marking one of the most severe economic downturns since the Great Depression. Without the crucial backing of one senior leadership member, the Raptor program could have been aborted in its germinal stages.

This wasn’t the first occasion Ford had created an icon during times of adversity. During the Great Depression, Ford introduced the Flathead V8 engine. Following its launch, Ford claimed that over six million people visited their showrooms to witness the new model. However, this time, the adversity was not solely economic. The consumer market was shifting towards prioritizing resource-saving with smaller and more economical cars.

A New Breed Of Truck

While 4×4 trucks had been part of the Ford lineup before, notably with the legendary Bronco, the Raptor marked a significant departure from merely being a production-based vehicle with off-road capabilities. This time, it was a ground-up build by a team renowned for their expertise in enhancing cars for on-road and track performance. Vehicles like the Mustang Cobra, Mustang Cobra R, Lightning, Focus, Contour, GT500, GT, and more all owe their success to John Coletti’s SVT program.

However, with the Raptor, the team ventured into new territory: building an off-road truck that needed to make a lasting impact on the industry. The truck had to be the equivalent of Ford’s Flathead V8 campaign of modern times.

Making 4×4 Great Again

Marketing a truck during such a tumultuous time required more than just talking and taking money. Instead, Ford relied on its tried-and-true mantra: win on Sunday, sell on Monday. They did this by entering a Ford Raptor R into one of the most demanding off-road races: the Tecate SCORE Baja 1000.

Similar to what Ford’s recent strategy with the Bronco Raptor at King of The Hammers was, the Raptor R utilized the same transmission, brakes, axles, and frame from its production counterpart. The 6.2-liter V8 engine with minor modifications produced 500 horsepower, approximately 100 more than the production unit.

We engineered the F-150 SVT Raptor to be the best high-speed off-road performance truck available right off the showroom floor, and finishing the Baja 1000 proves this. -Jamal Hameedi, SVT’s Chief Nameplate Engineer.

Even if the typical Ford customer wasn’t subjecting their truck to the punishing conditions of the Baja 1000, the significance was that they could. This resonated deeply with truck enthusiasts, knowing that the vehicle could handle almost anything thrown at it without requiring aftermarket modifications. It was a testament to the capability straight from Ford Motor Company.

The Sum Of Its Parts

The Ford Raptor stood out from the crowd with more than just bold new graphics or shiny paint. Under the hood, consumers could choose between the base 5.4-liter 3-valve engine or the optional 6.2-liter 2-valve V8, boasting 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, representing a nearly 100 horsepower increase over the base engine option.

Although the 6.2-liter V8 engine delivered impressive horsepower and torque figures, it was the suspension package that truly propelled the SVT Raptor into stardom. Featuring unique aluminum front control arms and triple bypass Fox Racing Shox, the Raptor became the only production truck fitted with internal-bypass shocks at the time. This combination resulted in an impressive 11.2 inches of front suspension travel and 12.1 inches of rear suspension travel. The wheel wells were filled with BFGoodrich 35-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels.

Externally, the massive suspension travel was complemented by a significantly larger SuperCab, extending 7 inches wider than the standard F-150. A robust “brick-wall” grille dominated the front end, eventually setting the standard for Ford truck enthusiasts. Unique features such as skid plates, front fenders, front bumper, box outer panels, and a hood with functional air extractors all underscored the Raptor’s distinctiveness and superior capabilities compared to any other truck Ford had built.



The truck not only had the mechanicals to function off-road, but it was also equipped with electronic 4×4 shift-on-the-fly technology and an electronic-locking rear differential. Hill descent control and off-road mode switches adorned the center console, providing owners with convenient access to essential off-road features and controls.

Revolutionary Off-Road Revival

Although some might argue that Ford never truly left the off-road scene, the reality is that behind the Blue Oval curtains in 2007 or 2008, Ford and the SVT program recognized the need for something groundbreaking. They needed a vehicle so impactful that competitors would have no choice but to follow suit and attempt to replicate Ford’s success.

Ford had listened to what owners had been asking for: a production truck capable of handling any terrain without requiring aftermarket modifications. Achieving this feat during a time of economic prosperity would have been challenging enough, but doing so amidst a recession is truly remarkable. It’s no wonder Ford has consistently stayed ahead of the game, from the Flathead V8 to the flat-out Raptor; they added yet another notch on their iconic vehicle belt.