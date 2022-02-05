Ford Performance Broncos Sweep Podium At King Of The Hammer

By James Elkins February 04, 2022

As King of The Hammers wraps up, the class results are starting to pour in. A main attraction was the 4600 stock class. All eyes were on the Ford Broncos to back up their bold qualifying sweep of 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Well, Ford Performance and the teams racing the new Broncos did not disappoint. While King of The Hammers can be a brutal test, the Broncos took it all in stride and maintained the podium sweep!

Vaughn Gittin Jr and Loren Healy stole first spot in their Fun-Haver Bronco. First place was closely followed by Brad Lovell and his brother Roger coming in second place. A final podium for Ford was Bailey Cole and Jason Scherer to round out the top three places. 

The Fun-Haver Off-Road captain did not shy away from speaking about his feelings at the event.  “What an accomplishment, not just for the entire Fun-Haver Off-Road team, but the whole Ford Performance team and everyone that made this possible,” said Gittin Jr. “Two years ago this was just a dream and now we have a win in our first outing and a Bronco sweep of the podium!”

What makes this remarkable is the lack of aftermarket the 4600 stock class allows. These Ford Broncos are required to have a stock OEM frame, factory engine, and factory transmission. The tires have to be 35-inch DOT approved tires and single 2.5-inch diameter shocks are allowed per corner. While aftermarket support is sure to follow, Ford Performance is ahead of the curve and is stepping up their e-commerce site to order parts directly.  

It’s fantastic to see what a new platform is capable of handling. In this case, it’s a mixture of rocks, desert, and all around thrashing. Ford nailed it on the head when creating the ultimate off-road capable vehicle that pays homage to the first generation Broncos. Thankfully, us mere mortals can purchase one direct from the Ford dealership and outfit it through Ford Performance.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

