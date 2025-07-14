Dark Horse, GT350R, And Mach 1 Battle For Drag Strip Supremacy

When it comes to modern muscle, a new top model usually means a new king. But in a recent YouTube video from Sam CarLegion, he set out to see if Ford’s latest and greatest, the Mustang Dark Horse, could truly outperform its legendary predecessors in a Mustang race. The latest pony squared off against the capable Mustang Mach 1 and the track-focused icon, the Shelby GT350R, in a series of drag and roll races to settle the family rivalry.

On paper, the matchup was a close one. The new Mustang Dark Horse brings a 5.0-liter V8 with 500 horsepower to the fight. Mustang Mach 1 uses a similar 5.0-liter V8, but with 480 horsepower, though it is slightly lighter.

The wildcard was the Shelby GT350R, armed with its unique 5.2-liter flat-plane crank Voodoo engine, which screams to a high redline and produces a class-leading 526 horsepower. All three cars were equipped with TREMEC six-speed manual transmissions.

When the cars launched, the on-paper specs translated directly to the pavement. In both the standing drag race and the roll races, the Shelby GT350R consistently pulled ahead of its newer siblings. The combination of its higher horsepower and the Voodoo engine’s high-winding nature proved to be the winning formula, leaving both the Dark Horse and the Mach 1 behind.

Race Results

After the races, the host, Sam, was clear about his feelings. While he called the Dark Horse and Mach 1 “great value,” he said the Shelby was on another level. “This one, the Shelby GT350R, it’s something else,” he explained.

He admitted that the Shelby’s interior is not that premium, but quickly added, “You don’t care because of the way this thing drives.” His adoration for the car was obvious, as he described the driving experience and the sound of the Voodoo engine.

The result of the three-Mustang race speaks for itself. The latest naturally aspirated halo stallion couldn’t dethrone the reigning king. The race proved that the Shelby GT350R’s specialized, high-revving engine and track-focused design give it an edge that even the newest Mustang technology can’t overcome in a straight line. It was a decisive win for the Voodoo-powered machine and a powerful reminder of a special era of performance. As Sam noted while reflecting on the drive, “I don’t think we’ll ever get cars like this in the next 10 years.”