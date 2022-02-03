Ford Performance Qualifies Up Front at King Of The Hammers Race

Ford Performance is known for producing some amazing performance products and vehicles geared for on-road and off-road experiences. The latest Bronco has been their masterpiece for proving their off-road dominance. Ford Performance decided to use the grueling King Of The Hammers race as the proving grounds to showcase exactly how well engineered the Bronco platform is while utilizing professional drivers Brad Lovell, Vaughn Gittin Jr, and Bailey Cole.

The efforts from Lovell, Gittin Jr and Cole resulted in a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finish for qualifying in the 4600 class. Gittin Jr was quick to praise the Ford team for their support. “Everyman’s challenge is anything that can be built in your garage and raced. Ford has accelerated this type of development. Yes this requires investment and yes they had their team working on it,” said Gittin Jr. “The results are three Broncos that are 100 percent production drivetrain, stock turbo, stock intercooler and stock radiator.

While these Ultra4 Broncos are far from the showroom pieces, the 4600 class still requires the Broncos to have a stock OEM frame, factory engine, and factory transmission. The tires have to be 35-inch DOT approved tires and single 2.5-inch diameter shocks are allowed per corner. The majority of the parts used on these Ultra4 Broncos will soon be readily available through Ford Performance’s e-commerce store. The new Ford Performance’s e-commerce store will be supplying parts that can be shipped to the dealer for install or shipped to your home for that instant gratification.

If your goal is the complete King of the Hammers then you surely know how difficult and gnarly the race can be. However, with the aid of Ford Performance supplying parts you stand a chance. From a financial perspective, the parts, shop rate, and price of the Bronco actually lend it to be a competitive purchase compared to the rest of the field. As Gittin Jr said, “You really have to put your hat off for Ford wanting to progress this and make things available for future people to race Broncos.”