micahanderson
By Micah Anderson December 09, 2023

When you come across a global automotive parts supplier like Hella at the SEMA Show, you know they will have something super cool and high-tech on display. What we found were the Hella Valuefit Blade LED Lights. These are actually very slim profile auxiliary high beam headlamps that offer dual-use on-road and off-road lighting modes.

SEMA 2023: Hella Launches Powerful Blade Lights For On And Off-Road

As a vehicle enthusiast, you might recognize that the Hella brand is synonymous with automotive auxiliary lighting. In reality, the entity is an automotive parts giant that produces everything from brakes and exhaust systems to wiper blades and vehicle sensors. The automotive component manufacturing powerhouse does over 4 billion in sales, operates more than 125 locations, and employs 36,000 people. At least 7,000 of those work on research and development projects.

Hella is an automotive parts giant that produces a variety of sophisticated vehicle components.

With that in mind, we can expect high-tech sophisticated lighting technology that looks as good as it performs.

Hella Valuefit Blade LED Lights

Hella’s representative working the booth John Rodney tells us that the new Blades are currently available as a round design version in 7-inch or 9-inch profiles. The LED position light presents in white and/or white/amber illumination. They come with either a chrome or black housing.

We found more details in this online Valuefit Blade information brief and another document that presents all of the lighting specifications.

Product Advantages

  • Auxiliary headlamp with innovative LED position light in white or amber
  • White: For use on public roads
  • Amber: For individual, attention-grabbing vehicle styling (off-road use)
  • In two sizes and designs with a shallow mounting depth

Hella Launches Powerful Blade Lights For On And Off-Road

