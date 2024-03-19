The name “Brett LaSala” can be found both at the top of the qualifying lists of any competition he enters, as well as the power rankings for people using a stock block. While the definition of “stock block” is a source of contention around the office, the fact is, his block is not an aftermarket piece, and he’s making insane power with it. We featured LaSala’s engine in its 1,600-horsepower form six years ago, but it’s latest form is almost twice as powerful, while still using the stock crankshaft.

The question on everyone’s collective minds is how a production-based engine, using the stock crank, will hold up to all that abuse. LaSala was curious himself, which is why he not only took his engine to Fast Forward Racing Engines to tear it down and inspect it, he recorded it on video, to answer the masses. “At FL2K we were running over 50 pounds of boost, and saw some increased main-bearing wear with the stock crank,” says LaSala. “We’re going to tear down the engine and inspect all the systems, to see what we see.”

The first step in the teardown is to get the heads off of the block. With the valvetrain already removed, Both LaSala and Jay Meagher were interested to see how the head torque held up. FFRE heat cycled the engine via a hot-water tank when it was originally built, so that they could retorque the copper head gaskets before the valvetrain was installed and got in the way. Surprisingly, the torque values seemed to have slightly increased from installed torque. Interestingly, the engine only uses the basic ARP 8740 head stud kit.

“Let’s not discount the fact that we have an engine that is just over 300 cubic inches, spins over 10,000 rpm, only has four head bolts per cylinder, making in the neighborhood of 3,000 horsepower,” remarks Meagher. As the heads come off, the team looks at the copper head gasket and how the O-rings held up, only finding a slight hint of clamp load deficiency, right at the water jacket, on the non-receiver side. “These numbers that are the norm nowadays, they would be straight-up fairytales 20 years ago,” says Meagher.

During the teardown of the bottom end, the team discussed the condition of the oil throughout the season. At the start of the year, they added a little extra bearing clearance to try and get some extra life out of the stock crankshaft, and LaSala points out that the oil filter didn’t look good at any oil change, with material constantly present. LaSala also talks about his interesting thrust bearing failure towards the end of the year.

Meagher points out that the bearings did their job, sacrificing themselves to keep the crankshaft alive. There were obvious signs of wear on the bearings, but the point of significant improvement over the last engine is the condition of the cylinder bores. The good condition is credited to the abradable piston skirt coating as well as the use of fogging spray between races to prevent any rusting or pitting thanks to humidity and the hygroscopic nature of alcohol fuels.

The full video offers a rare glimpse into an engine that is not only performing amazing feats, but doing it consistently and regularly, for a full season of racing at a time. By no means is the engine flawless, with several points of concern being noted. However, as is also noted, the engine program is constantly improving thanks to this kind of research and development, and the next iteration will be even better, as will the one after that.