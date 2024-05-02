Here’s How To Score A $100 Rebate On DEI Turbo Shields

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner May 02, 2024

Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) has introduced a limited-time rebate program for all DEI Turbo Shields. From May 1 to July 31, 2024, customers have the opportunity to receive cash rebates of up to $100 on select DEI Turbo Shields.

DEI Turbo Shields are celebrated for their utilization of top-quality materials, excellent construction, and outstanding performance when it comes to keeping turbo components safe from damaging radiant heat.

“We are excited to launch this rebate program as a token of appreciation to our loyal customers,” said Brad Bricker, VP of Sales & Marketing at Design Engineering Inc. “DEI Turbo Shields, especially with our new Gen 3 Titanium and Onyx products, are trusted by automotive enthusiasts and professionals alike for their effectiveness in maintaining optimal turbo performance. With this rebate offer, we aim to make our products even more accessible and affordable.”

The rebate offer extends to specified DEI Turbo Shields purchased during the promotional period from May 1 to July 31, 2024, at authorized retailers nationwide (excluding eBay). To claim their cash rebate, consumers must complete the rebate form available on designengineering.com. Along with the form, they need to include their original purchase receipt and the UPC label affixed to the exterior of the product’s packaging. These documents should be mailed to DEI Mail-In Rebate, P.O. Box 763, Walled Lake, MI 48390. Please allow 6-8 weeks for processing.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to enjoy the benefits of DEI Turbo Shields while saving money. Upgrade your vehicle’s protection and performance with DEI’s premium products. You can learn more about the program right here on DEI’s website.

