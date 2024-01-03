PRI 2023: 3030 Autosport Brings Modularity To Drag Racing Wheels

Created in 2020, 3030 Autosport set out to bring quality forged racing and performance wheels to the market with a commitment to control every aspect of the process from design and engineering to production and sales. Its wheels are designed, tested, and manufactured right here in the United States at its Indiana facility. 3030 Autosport’s latest line of wheels, the Eliminator series, offers more sizes, options, colors, and performance.

Today’s high-performance street and drag cars are more powerful than ever and feature better braking systems and high-tech suspension setups. 3030 Autosport recognizes the importance of having a wheel to match the performance of today’s cars. A vehicle’s wheels play a critical role in transferring power to the ground, and the Eliminator series fills that role with the highest levels of performance matched with near-limitless customization.

Each Eliminator wheel is created from a forged center mated to precision-spun barrel halves using Grade 8 hardware and Helicoil threads. The rear drive wheels have been tested to meet or exceed SFI 15.1, while the fronts meet or exceed SFI 15.2. To accommodate today’s evolved brake packages the back barrel design features a larger profile to allow plenty of clearance for bigger calipers. Additionally, the Eliminator series is offered in a large selection of sizes and backspacing options. Its modular construction allows you to choose wheel sizes from 15×3.5 inches up to 15×15 inches with backspacing from 1.5 inches to 7.5 inches.

To further customize your Eliminator series wheels, 3030 Autosport offers virtually unlimited finish combinations. If there’s a specific color you want, chances are good it can be applied to your Eliminator wheels. The OE level powder coat process used by 3030 Autosports means every wheel produced will look great for many miles on the street or passes on the drag strip.

In addition to the many options already mentioned, the modular design of the Eliminator series allows 3030 Autosport to easily build your wheels with single or double beadlocks if you need maximum performance from your drive wheels. Regardless of the options chosen, the Eliminator series has been engineered to be super-lightweight while maintaining an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. Furthermore, the team at 3030 Autosport is continually working on new designs that fit with the company’s vision of creating timeless racing styles that will look great for years to come.

