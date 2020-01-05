Brenspeed Shows Off Five GT350 Builds in the Works (Video)

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff January 05, 2020

Recently, Brenspeed shared a YouTube video touring the Brenspeed facility and showing off several GT350s that are in the works. And by several, we mean FIVE.

The first, a 2018 GT350 with a Gen 5 Whipple supercharger, was previously put head to head with a new 2020 GT500 on the dyno. You can see that video here!

Each of the GT350s is built pretty much the same, according to Brent. The cooling system has been upgraded – larger radiator, cylinder head cooling kit, and coolant thermostat. The 2018 was also equipped with billet oil pump gears and half shafts.

In the shop, a 2019 GT350 was in the beginning stages of its upgrades, with a modification list that includes a Whipple supercharger, Kooks headers, Borla cat-back exhaust, and more.

A 2019 GT350R in the shop recently received a Watson rollbar, while the final GT350, a 2016, is back after being the first GT350 onto which Brenspeed installed a Whipple. The sleeved and built Shelby features a Gen 2 Whipple and is targeted to make nearly 900 horsepower at the rear wheels.

Amidst the GT350s was a 3V Steeda Mustang in the process of having a Paxton supercharger installed, as well as a 1980 Mustang with a Voodoo engine swap, topped with a Gen 5 Whipple supercharger. In the back corner, a Gen 2 Coyote-swapped, Whipple supercharged F-100 was awaiting tubs to allow for big sticky rear tires.

Our friends at Brenspeed are constantly giving shop tour updates and showcasing what’s hot at their Pierceton, Indiana, headquarters. What is your favorite in-the-works build? Let us know in the comments below!

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

