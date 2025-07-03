Interview: Inside The Blend With Driven Racing Oil

When building a performance engine, one of the most hotly debated topics isn’t the heads, block, forced induction, or even nitrous. Surprisingly, the most discussed components are often the spark plugs and engine oil. While we’ll save the spark plug debate for another time, we decided to take a closer look at engine oils for high-performance and race applications.

If you don’t have a strong, consistent oil film there, you’re going to lose lubrication… — Robin Poole, Driven Racing Oil

To do that, we spoke with Robin Poole, Engine Builder Segment Specialist at Driven Racing Oil, to learn how Driven’s performance line of oils delivers lubrication solutions for everything from high-performance street builds to full race engines, including finicky Modular motors like the one powering Project Zeus.

Ford Muscle: What makes Driven Racing Oil different from your average synthetic?

Robin Poole: That’s a great question, you’ve got a couple of reasons. First, it’s a very high-grade synthetic—an mPAO-type (see video below) base stock. It’s known for incredible film strength and heat resistance.

Even the run-of-the-mill synthetics from automotive parts stores are pretty decent nowadays, but ours is two to three times better when it comes to handling heat and abuse without breaking down or losing viscosity.

FM: Is there a way to measure that kind of performance in synthetic oils?

RP: Absolutely. One of the benchmarks is the viscosity index (see video below). A typical decent synthetic will have a viscosity index of around 150. Our synthetic oils, like FR20, rate in at 190 to 200. For context, even high-end performance synthetics usually land in the 150–170 range, so we’re well above that.

FM: What about engines running E85 or methanol fuels? Those fuels are rough on oil, right?

RP: They are, no doubt. When you’re running ethanol or methanol, you’re dealing with a lot of fuel dilution. That’s where film strength becomes critical. You don’t want the oil to shear apart, wash away, or break down under pressure.

Our FR Series, including LS30 and the DT Series, is built for this. They use the same, exact formulation, just in different viscosities like 30, 40, or 50 weight. Because of the strong base oil, they won’t “milk up” as fast, even when running E85. You still need to change it more frequently, but it holds up far better in those conditions.

FM: Can these oils handle extremely high oil temperatures?

RP: Definitely. That’s one of the major advantages of our synthetics. If you’ve got an engine that’s hitting the 300-degree mark for oil temperature, our oils are built to take it. You’re not going to see the same kind of viscosity breakdown you’d get with lesser oils.

FM: You mentioned film earlier, why is oil film behavior so important there, especially in modular engines?

RP: Great question. With an all-aluminum engine using steel camshafts, especially on Modular motors, you’ve got steel cams riding in aluminum cam towers. If you don’t have a strong, consistent oil film there, you’re going to lose lubrication, and that head may not be salvageable.

That’s why it’s key to have an oil that not only flows well but builds that protective barrier quickly and stays put. Driven synthetics do exactly that.

FM: Is there anything else that also provides protection within the oil?

RP: We use a high moly content — molybdenum, or “moly” for short. Think of moly as a molecular ball bearing. The oil is already slick, but when you add moly, it becomes really slick. It flows better, reduces friction, and moves over surfaces more efficiently.

Nearly all of our oils, aside from our break-in blends, are loaded with moly for exactly that reason. And in engines with variable valve timing, it helps quiet things down. Modular motors, especially, can sound like a typewriter with those little tappets, but our synthetics help dampen that noise.

FM: How about turbochargers or centrifugal superchargers? Do your synthetics help engine-fed turbochargers or superchargers in some way?

RP: Absolutely. The components in our oil keep engine-fed turbochargers and superchargers clean. Oil feed hoses to a turbo or supercharger get super hot, and a lower-quality oil will oxidize and leave behind gunk — what we call “coking.” Our synthetics resist that buildup, so you won’t get clogged lines or burnt deposits.

FM: Does Driven Racing Oil FR20 handle aeration and foaming well, too?

RP: Our oils have excellent anti-foam performance and are designed to release air quickly. That’s especially important if you’re running a gerotor style oil pump at high RPM, which can aerate the oil.

If you don’t deal with that, it can lead to vapor lock or pressure drop-offs in your oiling system. Driven oil prevents that by releasing the air efficiently and maintaining stable pressure throughout the system.

The Wrap Up

You won’t need a dyno sheet or much imagination to understand the importance of proper oil from Driven Racing Oil. Whether it’s a full-tilt race car or your high-performance build that uneducated neighbors might deem a “derelict project,” Driven Racing Oil keeps your engine protected, properly lubricated, and ready to party!

Beyond basic lubrication, Driven Racing Oil is engineered to withstand extreme conditions, resist breakdown under heat, and reduce wear on critical engine components. It offers advanced additive technology designed to maintain oil integrity, prevent deposits, and extend engine life. No matter your build’s purpose — whether track, street, or weekend warrior — Driven Racing Oil provides consistent, reliable performance that lets you push harder and last longer.