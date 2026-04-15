Revamped Ford EcoBoost V6 Revs Up A Radical Roadster

Taking a standard Ford crate engine and showering it with Formula 1 technology sounds like a mad scientist’s fever dream, but for the Dutch team at Donkervoort, it is simply the next step in performance evolution. This radical engineering shift centers on the P24 RS, a machine designed to push the boundaries of what a V6 EcoBoost can actually achieve when weight is stripped to the absolute minimum.

By moving away from the Audi five-cylinder engines it used for over a decade, the company found a way to make a 600-horsepower supercar feel more like a fighter jet than an automobile. The heart of this build relies on two massive technical shifts. Donkervoort brought in Van der Lee to supply turbos featuring billet blades and ball bearings, which drastically reduce friction and lag compared to traditional cast units.

“They have engineered this thing so far past the original crate engine that a Ford GT would not know what to do with it,” YouTuber Mike Fernie noted.

Beyond the turbos, the cooling system is equally alien. They utilized 3D-printed aluminum charge coolers from Conflux that are roughly the size of a large coffee mug.

“This intercooler weighs just 1.4 kilograms compared to 16 kilograms for a traditional intercooler of similar performance,” Fernie. explained. This massive weight reduction allows the P24 RS to maintain a power-to-weight ratio that actually eclipses the Bugatti Chiron.

Packaging also improved because the Blue Oval V6 is physically shorter than the old inline-five. This allowed engineers to shove the engine farther back toward the center of the chassis for better weight distribution. Even the exhaust serves an aerodynamic purpose, with 3D-printed manifolds positioned to blow air away from the rear wheel arches to reduce drag.

The result of all this high-tech tinkering is a driver-focused monster that offers a rare manual transmission paired with twin-turbo V6 power. Every component on the P24 RS serves to make the car faster, lighter, and more aerodynamically efficient. It shows a high level of craftsmanship where the engine is no longer just a Ford part, but a custom-built masterpiece designed to dominate the track.