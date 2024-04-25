Check Out Moroso’s Line Of Fabricated Transmissions Pans And Gaskets

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner April 25, 2024

A transmission that’s been filled with aftermarket parts will greatly benefit from an aftermarket transmission pan. These pans allow you to increase the volume of transmission fluid, and have other beneficial features built into them that racers can use. Moroso offers a variety of fabricated transmission pans and gaskets for different types of transmissions.

Each of Moroso’s transmission pans are made of high-quality aluminum and are fully fabricated with a one-piece billet rail. Once the rail is welded to the pan, it is CNC-machined so it will be flat and have excellent fitment. The pans come with a magnetic -8AN drain plug and a ¼” NPT port. Moroso includes a full set of serrated flange hex bolts so you can securely fasten the pan to transmission.

To seal the fabricated pan to your transmission, Moroso offers Perm-A-Line gaskets for each application. The gaskets are 3/16” thick and are made of  40 durometer rubber. Moroso has the rubber of the gasket volcanized to a rigid steel frame to increase strength. This increased strength helps to prevent leaking and failures that plague OEM-style gaskets. You won’t need to use any sealant with a Moroso Perm-A-Line gasket, so it will decrease installation time.

Moroso’s fabricated transmission pans and Perm-A-Line gaskets are available for the GM TH400, Powerglide, Ford C6, Ford C4, Chrysler TorqueFlite, and other popular transmissions. There’s also a host of other accessories you can pick up for these pans from Moroso. If you’re looking for a fabricated transmission pan, make sure you check out what Moroso has to offer right here on the company’s website.

Article Sources

Moroso Performance Products
https://moroso.com/
(203) 453-6571
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Shelby Super Snake: A Limited-Edition 830-Horsepower Serpent

Car Features

Shelby Super Snake: A Limited-Edition 830-Horsepower Serpent

Check Out Moroso’s Line Of Fabricated Transmissions Pans And Gaskets

News

Check Out Moroso’s Line Of Fabricated Transmissions Pans And Gaskets

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading