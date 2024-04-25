A transmission that’s been filled with aftermarket parts will greatly benefit from an aftermarket transmission pan. These pans allow you to increase the volume of transmission fluid, and have other beneficial features built into them that racers can use. Moroso offers a variety of fabricated transmission pans and gaskets for different types of transmissions.

Each of Moroso’s transmission pans are made of high-quality aluminum and are fully fabricated with a one-piece billet rail. Once the rail is welded to the pan, it is CNC-machined so it will be flat and have excellent fitment. The pans come with a magnetic -8AN drain plug and a ¼” NPT port. Moroso includes a full set of serrated flange hex bolts so you can securely fasten the pan to transmission.

To seal the fabricated pan to your transmission, Moroso offers Perm-A-Line gaskets for each application. The gaskets are 3/16” thick and are made of 40 durometer rubber. Moroso has the rubber of the gasket volcanized to a rigid steel frame to increase strength. This increased strength helps to prevent leaking and failures that plague OEM-style gaskets. You won’t need to use any sealant with a Moroso Perm-A-Line gasket, so it will decrease installation time.

Moroso’s fabricated transmission pans and Perm-A-Line gaskets are available for the GM TH400, Powerglide, Ford C6, Ford C4, Chrysler TorqueFlite, and other popular transmissions. There’s also a host of other accessories you can pick up for these pans from Moroso. If you’re looking for a fabricated transmission pan, make sure you check out what Moroso has to offer right here on the company’s website.