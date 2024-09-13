Watch the Entire Build of Snot Rocket 3.0 at Moore Race Chassis

If you caught our update from last month, then you know that one of the fastest drag n drive cars of all time – which happens to be a twin-turbo Coyote-powered S197 Mustang – has been retired in favor of a double frame-rail tube chassis from Moore Race Chassis. Brett LaSala’s infamous Gotta Have it Green Mustang campaign, known as Snot Rocket, is entering its third iteration (Snot Rocket 3.0). Lucky for us, the folks at Moore Race Chassis are detailing the entire build on their YouTube channel.

Moore Race Chassis is well-known in the drag n drive world for mostly late model cage and chassis work. It’s well known that in this world, lead times can be absolutely silly. As Moore gives us a behind the scenes look at Brett Lasala’s new chassis coming together, it is easy to see where they provide a significant decrease in build time (not to mention metal savings). By scanning the body and designing the cage in CAD, Moore accomplishes both while adjusting for customer requirements and staying SFI legal.

From there, the tubing is put into a Bend-Tech machine to bend and notch tubing to their specs, then TIG welded together on a jig table. Building the entire cage structure like this ensures that everything is perfectly straight and that all the welds go 360-degrees around the tube. When a chassis is built on or in a car, that can be a difficult (if not impossible) task at times. It also ensures optimum safety without any uneccessary metal. Weight is critical in a build like this. They also detailed out all the metal that was removed from the body – cutting out spot-welds to the tune of 674 pounds.

The team also discusses safety considerations for going 240mph as well as overall comfort in the car. Brett will be using a pour-in carbon fiber seat, FFP billet pedals, custom steering column from Moore, and a Motion titanium quick release steering wheel. Sometimes we forget how crucial it is that the chassis fit the person that is actually going to be driving it, since its job is to keep that person safe.

Perhaps the most well-built S197 of all time, Snot Rocket 3.0 has a number of lightweight components on it as well as a 4-link similar to the last version. The driveshaft tunnel is made from titanium, and the 4-link has a more adjustments than a chiropractor’s office as well as notching for an extreme amount of extension (from the rear shocks). It will also utilize a wishbone in the rear. The front is now a full strut suspension, which must work around the massive size of the Coyote – that will now sit a half-inch lower in the double-frame rail chassis.

Stay tuned to the Moore Race Chassis YouTube page as they finish the chassis. You can expect additional content on Brett’s own YouTube page as he prepares for FL2K. Will he make it?