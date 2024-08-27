Brett LaSala Reveals Plans for New Coyote Record Holder – SR 3.0

On August 18th, Brett LaSala of Motion Raceworks revealed he was officially parting ways with one of the fastest drag and drive cars of all time, his Coyote-powered Mustang that is affectionately dubbed Snot Rocket 2.0 for its Gotta Have It Green hue. It was the second evolution of LaSala’s twin-turbo combination, graduating from the stock-style suspension (we covered in 2021) to a 25.2 NHRA-certified chassis with a 4-link, carbon floors and tubs. The Mustang raised eyebrows for not only going 6.26 at 227mph, but doing it in a full-bodied S197 chassis (not a Pro Mod).
SFI Spec 25.1K: Full Bodied Car Tube Chassis – 7.49 Seconds & Quicker; 2,800 lbs. Maximum -SFI Foundation