Brett Lasala Resets Radial-Tire, Drag-And-Drive Record At Sick Week

stevebaur
By Steve Baur February 04, 2024

Brett LaSala

Brett LaSala’s Snot Rocket 2.0 Mustang has been on a tear since claiming the drag-and-drive record for a car on a radial tire at the Sick Week event last year with a 6.52-second performance at 215 mph, and LaSala brought his Gotta Have It Green Mustang to the Sunshine State in 2024 to show there was still plenty left in the turbocharged pony. Though Josh Davis, at the wheel of Devin Vanderhoof’s Mustang, reset the radial-tire record on the first day of competition at Orlando Speed World with a 6.41, LaSala was ready to go right behind him, and clicked off a 6.359 at 228 mph to take it right back just minutes later.

On day 2 of the event at Bradenton Motorsports Park, LaSala’s S197 clocked a 6.294-second pass at 227 mph, and his two-day average of 6.326 actually put him in first place overall and ahead of Jeff Lutz’s Pro Mod Camaro.

Brett LaSala

The caravan of competitors headed north to Gainesville Raceway, and there on Wednesday, LaSala maintained his lead in the Modified class by running a 6.495, and also held onto the overall lead with a 6.382 average as he packed up and motored further north towards South Georgia Motorsports Park.

LaSala’s Mustang underwent some major updates since last year’s Sick Week event with a new MoTeC power distribution module being wired in, the car’s Fast Forward Racing Engines-built, Coyote V-8 engine receiving a dry-sump oiling system, and the chassis being upgraded to 25.3 specs. Behind the methanol-burning, twin Precision Turbo-boosted muscle maker is an M&M transmission and ProTorque converter.

Brett LaSala

While holding a record such as the quickest drag-and-drive vehicle on a radial tire is a remarkable feat, what’s perhaps even more staggering is that this stock wheelbase machine with its low-6-second elapsed times is essentially running neck and neck with the Pro Mod-style, tube chassis machines in the Unlimited class, on a much smaller tire.

LaSala clocked a 6.290 227.04 mph on day four at the at South Georgia Motorsports Park to all but put the overall title to bed. He saved his best run of the week for last, however, recording a record 6.263 at 227.19 mph on day five back in Orlando cemented it. His 6.340-second average elapsed time was good for both the Modified and Overall title.

Article Sources

Precision Turbo & Engine
https://precisionturbo.net
(219) 996-7832
ProTorque
https://www.protorque.com
(631) 218-8700
M&M Transmission
https://www.mandmtransmission.com
(573) 636-4136
Fast Forward Race Engines
https://www.facebook.com/FastForwardRaceEngines
(727) 847-5777
Orlando Speed World
http://raceosw.com/
(407) 568-5522
Motech Performance
http://www.motech.us
(951) 813-3550
Bradenton Motorsports Patk
http://www.racebmp.com/
Gainesville Raceway
https://gainesvilleraceway.com
stevebaur

About the author

Steve Baur

A lifelong automotive enthusiast, Steve Baur attended the University of South Florida for journalism and has worked as a technical editor and editor for numerous automotive publications for over 20 years.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading