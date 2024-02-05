Brett LaSala’s Snot Rocket 2.0 Mustang has been on a tear since claiming the drag-and-drive record for a car on a radial tire at the Sick Week event last year with a 6.52-second performance at 215 mph, and LaSala brought his Gotta Have It Green Mustang to the Sunshine State in 2024 to show there was still plenty left in the turbocharged pony. Though Josh Davis, at the wheel of Devin Vanderhoof’s Mustang, reset the radial-tire record on the first day of competition at Orlando Speed World with a 6.41, LaSala was ready to go right behind him, and clicked off a 6.359 at 228 mph to take it right back just minutes later.

On day 2 of the event at Bradenton Motorsports Park, LaSala’s S197 clocked a 6.294-second pass at 227 mph, and his two-day average of 6.326 actually put him in first place overall and ahead of Jeff Lutz’s Pro Mod Camaro.

The caravan of competitors headed north to Gainesville Raceway, and there on Wednesday, LaSala maintained his lead in the Modified class by running a 6.495, and also held onto the overall lead with a 6.382 average as he packed up and motored further north towards South Georgia Motorsports Park.

LaSala’s Mustang underwent some major updates since last year’s Sick Week event with a new MoTeC power distribution module being wired in, the car’s Fast Forward Racing Engines-built, Coyote V-8 engine receiving a dry-sump oiling system, and the chassis being upgraded to 25.3 specs. Behind the methanol-burning, twin Precision Turbo-boosted muscle maker is an M&M transmission and ProTorque converter.

While holding a record such as the quickest drag-and-drive vehicle on a radial tire is a remarkable feat, what’s perhaps even more staggering is that this stock wheelbase machine with its low-6-second elapsed times is essentially running neck and neck with the Pro Mod-style, tube chassis machines in the Unlimited class, on a much smaller tire.

LaSala clocked a 6.290 227.04 mph on day four at the at South Georgia Motorsports Park to all but put the overall title to bed. He saved his best run of the week for last, however, recording a record 6.263 at 227.19 mph on day five back in Orlando cemented it. His 6.340-second average elapsed time was good for both the Modified and Overall title.