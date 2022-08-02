Bronco Raptor Blasts Into Rocket League In Time For Championship

With 400 horsepower applied to the terra firma by its Raptor HOSS 4.0 suspension and standard 37-inch all-terrain tires, it might seem like the Bronco Raptor is an earth-bound rocketship. Even with all its Ford Performance-imbued capabilities, you wouldn’t expect to see one playing soccer and using rocket propulsion — at least in real life.

Thanks to the new Ford Bronco Raptor RLE Bundle available on August 4, however, players can enjoy that crazy combination in Rocket League competition thanks to a partnership between game developer Psyonix and Ford.

“As opportunities in gaming continue to grow, we’re really looking at this as its own marketing channel,” Scott Denby, strategy manager, Ford brand content and alliances, said last year when the F-150 was offered as an in-game purchase. “It’s the same way you would look at social media or TV and film integration. We’re identifying authentic ways to be involved in gaming and to do it in a meaningful way. We want to make sure we’re adding to the player communities’ experience.”

Available for purchase in the Item Shop, the Bronco Raptor bundle from August 4 through August 16 for 1100 credits. Included in the bundle with the Ford Bronco Raptor RLE car are Ford Bronco Raptor Decal, Engine Audio, Wheels, and a Ford Bronco Raptor Player Banner.

Before the bundle is released in the game, Psyonix and Ford are hosting the third Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational beginning today at 11 a.m. PST on Twitch. This Invitational pits 12 of the best Rocket League freestylers in North America against one another. They compete for part of a $100,000 prize pool, and the opportunity to play at the Grand Finals live on-stage at Dickies Arena during the Rocket League World Championship.

The availability of the Bronco Raptor RLE coincides with the Rocket League World Championship, of which Ford is an Official Sponsor. It begins with the Wildcard Event on August 4 and continues through August 14. Both the World Championship and Freestyle Invitational events are viewable on Twitch.