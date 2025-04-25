Ford Debuts Classic Shelby GT500 In Fortnite Video Game

Today, Ford debuted the 1967 Shelby GT500 Mustang as an optional vehicle for the popular Fortnite online videogame franchise. It hit the Fortnite store today for 2,500 V-Bucks, so players can purchase this muscular Mustang and fight to the finish behind the wheel of a legendary ride.

“Ford and Epic Games are joining forces once again, putting players behind the wheel of one of the most iconic vehicles in automotive history,” Dan Barbossa, Broadcast & Consumer Communications Manager at Ford, said

Buyers of the Shelby GT500 vehicle can customize it in the game by choosing the wheels and paint color. They can also choose between three decal packages, including Formula Ford, Mustang, and Silver Bullet schemes. The latter variation is designed to resemble Eleanor in the remake of Gone In 60 Seconds, which hit theaters back in 2000.

“Ford first collaborated with Epic Games in 2021 when the F-150 RLE entered the Rocket League arena,” Barbosa said. “Since then, Rocket League has seen the addition of the Bronco Raptor, Mustang Mach-E, and the classic Mustang Shelby GT350R, further solidifying Ford’s presence in the popular vehicular soccer game. Now, the vintage Mustang GT500 is making its debut in Fortnite, expanding the collaboration to a new audience.”

When players purchase the GT500 upgrade in either the Fortnite or Rocket League Shops, it will be available to them across both platforms from Epic Games. Those who want to buy one of these online muscle machines can visit the Fortnite shop to pick one up.