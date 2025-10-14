Eaton’s Coyote F-150 Project Is An 800+HP Multi-Purpose Pickup

In recent years, the Ford F-150 has evolved into more than just America’s best-selling truck. It emerged as a serious performance platform. With modern Coyote V8 power under the hood and 10-speed automatics to channel that output, these pickups have proven they can respond to the same upgrades Mustang enthusiasts have applied successfully for years. Eaton embraced that momentum with its own take on a Coyote-powered 2023 Ford F-150, using the project as a rolling showcase for its TVS supercharger and Detroit Truetrac differential technology.

The truck on the outside is relatively unassuming, but it is extremely fast, making it the ultimate sleeper… — Scott D. Kennedy, Eaton

“The regular cab, short-bed Ford F-150 has surged in popularity among performance enthusiasts and custom builders over the last several years, and we identified this as a space we could play in,” Scott D. Kennedy, Proving Grounds Campus Manager, Mobility Group at Eaton, said. “The RCSB configuration provides a retro street truck look, reminiscent of the late ’90s, early ’00s sport trucks like the Ford SVT Lightning, which proudly featured Eaton supercharger technology.”

The result is a 2023 regular-cab, short-bed, four-wheel-drive truck that combines supercharged horsepower with track-ready suspension and braking upgrades. Eaton revealed the build at Holley Ford Fest in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but the truck’s purpose goes well beyond a show display. Constructed at the company’s Proving Grounds in Marshall, Michigan, it was designed to highlight how proper traction technology can make the difference when horsepower numbers climb.

Triple Threat

“The mission for the truck was to build the ultimate street, strip, and circuit truck that could compete in a variety of event configurations, demonstrating the importance of the appropriate traction-modifying device to help deliver the power to pavement on these builds,” Kennedy said.

The project unfolded across a video series on the company’s YouTube channel, which documented the transformation from a stock truck into a purpose-built demonstrator. By the time it rolled into Beech Bend Raceway for its debut, Eaton’s F-150 had become a comprehensive example of what happens when you merge modern Blue Oval performance with engineering focused on putting boosted-V8 power to the ground.

“It provides a robust, but lightweight platform, which made it ideal for this type of performance build,” Kennedy said. “The 5.0-liter Coyote is extremely durable and can make significant horsepower with the addition of a forced induction power adder system. The truck on the outside is relatively unassuming, but it is extremely fast, making it the ultimate sleeper.”

At the core of the build is a Gen 4 5.0-liter Coyote long-block from Texas Speed, chosen for its ability to withstand boost. To maximize that potential, Eaton selected Magnuson’s TVS 2650 supercharger system, a setup capable of producing serious power without sacrificing drivability.

Boosted Power

“The Magnuson TVS 2650 supercharger system was chosen for its proven durability, capability, and overall drivability,” Kennedy said. “With the success of the system on the 5.0-liter in the Mustang, we wanted to bring that same capability to the F-150 platform.”

Supporting upgrades include Bosch ID1300x fuel injectors from Injector Dynamics and a Fore Innovations triple-pump fuel system, ensuring consistent fuel delivery as the boost rises and power output climbs well beyond 800 horsepower. Making all the hardware upgrades work together to deliver peak performance is a custom calibration.

“Overall drivability was a big focus for this build,” Kennedy said. “Utilizing HP Tuners technology and working with the team at 5 Star Tuning, we’ve been able to bring the truck to life and develop a tune that allows for easy street driving while still giving us the on-track performance we expect.”

Exhaust duties are handled by Stainless Works’ long-tube headers, which feed into a Texas Speed cat-back system, giving the truck an aggressive sound while helping all that Coyote horsepower howl. Thermotec thermal sleeves provide an extra layer of protection against the additional heat generated by forced induction.

Traction Action

Transferring that power is a Midnight Performance–built 10R80 transmission, reinforced to handle significantly more output than stock. It’s paired with a Ford Raptor steering wheel to enable paddle shifting and a Circle D Specialties Pro Series torque converter, set at 3,000-rpm stall, to help the Coyote build boost at launch. A Gulf Coast Driveshaft carbon-fiber driveshaft channels the thrust while shedding some rotational mass in the bargain.

Where Eaton’s influence is most apparent is in the drivetrain. Both the front and rear axles are fitted with the company’s Detroit Truetrac differentials. These units employ helical gears, rather than clutches, to seamlessly distribute torque to the wheels. Further improving the Ford Super 8.8-inch rearend are 3.31 gears, supported by a B&M girdle/cover, a Derale cooler, and a VAS Suspension & Fabrication differential brace. Up front, the factory 8.8-inch axle with matching gears benefits from a Detroit Truetrac, RCV IWE lockouts, and a Ford Performance differential cover.

This dual Detroit Truetrac setup delivers the traction needed to harness more than 800 horsepower generated by the boosted Coyote. In straight-line acceleration, both axles contribute to confident launches without lighting a one-tire fire. In the corners, the system provides balanced traction that improves stability and control.

Of course, power and traction are only part of the performance equation. To bring the chassis in line with the drivetrain, Eaton equipped the truck with Ridetech suspension components, including adjustable coilovers, front and rear sway bars, and rear traction bars. The package lowers the stance, sharpens handling, and further enhances the truck’s traction.

Ready For Action

“With the speeds on track this truck is planned to make, along with its weight, we wanted to focus on optimizing braking power to round out the truck’s ability to accelerate, corner, and stop,” Kennedy said. “The truck utilizes a Brembo Racing eight-piston caliper setup with 16-inch cross-drilled rotors.”

Reining in a pickup with this much power is crucial as well, so the truck benefits from Brembo eight-piston calipers paired with massive 16-inch rotors up front. Brake cooling ducts add insurance against fade during extended use, a detail that signals Eaton’s intent for this truck to perform beyond the quarter-mile.

The interior maintains much of the F-150’s factory identity, though it will soon receive Recaro Podium carbon-fiber seats and Teamtech seven-point harnesses to keep occupants secure. A Flaming River master battery disconnect adds safety, while Auto Meter gauges provide real-time feedback on key vitals, including transmission temperature, axle temperature, and boost.

The attention to detail reflects Eaton’s approach throughout the build. Rather than a lightly modified street truck, this project was designed as a comprehensive example of how multiple systems — engine, drivetrain, suspension, and safety — can be upgraded in harmony to deliver multi-faceted performance.

“After unveiling the truck at Holley Ford Fest in September, we are looking forward to creating a show schedule for the 2026 season where we will compete and demonstrate the full capabilities of the truck,” Kennedy added. “Its events will consist of drag ’n drive, autocross, road racing, and more.”