At the 2024 SEMA show, Magnuson Superchargers unveiled a supercharger for the 2024 5.0-liter Coyote-powered Mustang. Developed in partnership with Roush Performance, this new addition is built for drivers who want serious power.

What makes this supercharger stand out? Well, it’s all in the details. Magnuson has incorporated the 2650 rotating group from Eaton and wrapped it in their custom housing, which is engineered to work seamlessly with the Mustang’s dual 80mm factory throttle bodies. This means you don’t have to swap out major parts to get serious boost.

The numbers speak for themselves: In it’s Phase 2 trim, this supercharger boosts engine output to 810 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque, which is 330 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque over stock. Standard Phase 1 and 2 kits are set to be available later this year. They will be sold by both Magnuson Superchargers and Roush Performance.

The kit comes complete with everything needed for a smooth installation: the supercharger unit, large front heat exchanger, high-flow dual cone fuel injectors, custom billet fuel rails, high-flow intercooler pump, plug-and-play wiring, and more. Calibration is included too, so there’s no guesswork.

Magnuson has also thought about those in states with strict emissions laws. This supercharger is California emissions-certified and comes with a CARB EO number, making it legal in every state that follows CARB regulations. For more information on this supercharger, or any of the company’s products, visit the Magnuson Superchargers website.