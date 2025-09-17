On A Road Trip Adventure, This Mustang GTD Is No Garage Queen

When Ford unveiled the Mustang GTD, the pony car faithful knew it was more than just another high-performance Mustang. Designed with the heart of a GT3 race car but tamed just enough for the street, the GTD is the Blue Oval’s most exclusive halo vehicle. For enthusiast and real estate developer Vinny Giglio, who you probably know online as Vin Giggs, it’s become much more than a centerpiece in a collection; it is the main character in an amazing adventure.

The GTD reminds me more of the Lamborghini Performante… — Vinny Giglio

“I applied for the GTD as part of my collection a year and a half ago, and by some miracle, Ford accepted me,” Giglio said. “They delivered my car three days after Jay Leno got his, so I have production car number 20.”

That alone would be bragging rights for most. But Giglio wasn’t interested in parking his white GTD under a cover in a vault and waiting for its value to swell. From the beginning, he wanted to share it with fellow automotive enthusiasts.

“One of the things we planned on doing as part of applying for the car was to share it with the community once we got it,” he explained.

We caught up with him at Mustang Week 2025, where he displayed the car at both official and unofficial events throughout the gathering. Just a week into ownership, Giglio had already racked up more than 800 miles letting fans see, hear, and experience the GTD in person.

Cold Plunge

Though he once owned a Lamborghini Performante, a 1969 Camaro, and a Dodge Viper, Giglio’s Ford journey really began when he purchased a continuation GT40 in 2019.

“The day I got the car, it was 100 degrees in North Carolina. I had no A/C, so I filled a gallon bag with ice, put it on my neck, and drove to the Tail of the Dragon,” he recalled with a laugh. “I did 12 hours in two days, and after that, I sold all my other cars. That experience was the ultimate.”

The GT40, combined with the release of the Ford v. Ferrari film, sent him down a Blue Oval rabbit hole. Shortly thereafter, he filled his garage with Blue Oval icons, including a 1967 GT500 and a 2022 Shelby GT500, and more. Each one showed him another facet of Ford performance, but when the Mustang GTD was announced, it felt like the natural next step.

“I originally shot a video with a selfie in my garage and sent it to my buddy Miller (Coakley), who helps with my content,” Giglio said. “He said, ‘Let me redo the video.’ He did this incredible piece, and sure enough, Ford accepted us.”

For Giglio, getting approved wasn’t just an honor; it presented an opportunity to continue the story.

Street Star

With just over 800 miles logged during Mustang Week alone, he wasted no time exploring what his GTD could do.

“It’s an absolute dream,” he said. “I’ve got a ’22 GT500 and I love that car, but after driving the GTD, the Shelby feels like it’s not even in the same league. The GTD reminds me more of the Lamborghini Performante I owned. It’s seriously a refined Italian supercar, where the GT500 is a badass American muscle car that’s like riding a bucking bronco.”

That balance of race-bred engineering and street refinement is what sets the GTD apart. “It’s a 50/50 weight distribution car,” Giglio explained. “When you put your foot to the floor, it doesn’t stop, it just continues to pull…”

His friend and content creator, Miller Coakley, offered the best description after a ride.

“‘The GTD pushes you through the gears. It’s a very different experience,” Giglio recounted.

Epic Road Trip

If Mustang Week was the GTD’s warm-up act, the real adventure had yet to begin, as this car wasn’t destined to be displayed on a pedestal. Instead, it was the set to take center stage on the road.

“Sunday morning, we leave for Tail of the Dragon for three days,” Giglio said at Mustang Week. “We have two Corvette ZR1s meeting us there, so we’re going to do some GTD versus Corvette runs — the real American Civil War.”

However, that is just the first chapter in this GTD adventure. With 8,000 miles planned, Giglio is embarking on a full U.S. tour.

“On October 5th, we’ll launch from Caffeine & Octane on a cross-country trip,” he told us. “The whole intent is to share it with the community, and we’ll do daily vlogs. Each day, we’ll release the video from the previous day, and at the end, we’re planning to stop at Ford. We’re even trying to line up a meeting with Jim Farley and the engineers.”

For Giglio, the GTD is more than just a rare Mustang. By logging miles, sharing his experiences, and letting fellow enthusiasts bask in the glow of this halo machine, his exploits serve as an inspiration for enthusiasts who aren’t on the list to score Ford’s latest supercar.

“We wanted to make sure people could experience it,” he added.

If you’re interested in following along on this epic adventure, you can follow Giglio on his social media and YouTube channel. It might be as close as many of us get to owning a Mustang GTD.