Mustang GTD Packs More Powerful Punch Than Any Other Production Pony

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 16, 2024

Meant to polish the oval and cast a shadow of mojo on all their more accessible cousins, halo Mustangs are elite stallions. They are at the top of the heap. They are the most muscular and the speediest produced in a given model year. Well, there are halo Mustangs, and then there are those that soar with the angels. The latter is the 2025 Mustang GTD, which sets a lofty new bar for production Mustang performance.

“We’ve been laser focused since day 1 to make Mustang GTD the first-ever supercar with world-class performance and the soul of a Mustang,” Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall said. “GTD’s heart is its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, packing more horsepower per liter than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.”

Certified with the highest horsepower ever generated by a production Mustang to date, the 2025 Mustang GTD is also heralded as the fastest production Mustang ever with a 202-mph top speed. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Thanks in part to a smaller supercharger pulley and a dry-sump oiling system, which allows for a 7,650-rpm red line, the supercharged 5.2-liter engine under the hood of the Mustang GTD pumps out a whopping 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque to become the most powerful production Mustang ever. That is 55 horsepower and 39 lb-ft more than the most recent Shelby GT500, which most recently held the highest horsepower crown.

Beyond the upgrades to the engine, the Mustang GTD sports a state-of-the-art suspension and body lines designed to slip through the air while providing enough downforce to plant the power. In combination, the slippery aerodynamics and potent powerplant team up to push this pony car to the highest rated speed from a production Mustang of 202 mph, which just edges the epic 2013 Shelby GT500’s 200-mph rating. This combination also promises to deliver a scintillating lap around the storied Nürburgring.

Mustang GTD 5.2L V8 engine

Revving 100 rpm higher than the Predator 5.2-liter engine that powered the most recent Shelby GT500 thanks to a dry-sump oiling system, the Mustang GTD’s 5.2-liter powerplant also benefits from upgraded induction and exhaust, a smaller supercharger pulley, and a standard titanium exhaust system, which help it deliver 815 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque.

“We’ve combined the work of talented engineers and designers, as well as an extremely capable driver, with Mustang GTD technology, power, and aerodynamics,” Goodall added. “We can’t wait to deliver on our sub-7-minute promise to GTD customers.”

Those lucky customers chosen by Ford as eligible to purchase one of these supercar stallions after applications closed on May 20, 2024, will likely have to wait until late this year or early next year before they can enjoy that level of performance, but we now know there are another 815 reasons why the 2025 Mustang GTD will be worth the wait.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
