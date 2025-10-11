Ford’s Golden Era Of Hot Hatches Finally Fades Into The Sunset

This day arrived in the US seven years ago, but the end in Europe still hit a little harder than expected. The Ford Focus ST was the turbocharged, corner-carving hatch that carried the torch for Ford’s front-drive fun till the end. Sadly, it officially reached the end of the line last month. The last one rolled off the Saarlouis, Germany, assembly line in late September, closing the book on what can only be described as the golden era of the Blue Oval hot hatch.

In the U.S., the Focus ST and its all-wheel-drive sibling, the RS, ended production back in 2018 when Ford shifted its focus to trucks and crossovers. Across the pond, though, the ST soldiered on, giving enthusiasts a few more smiles per gallon before its swan song. Together with cars like the Fiesta ST, these high-performance hatchbacks defined a generation of affordable, enthusiast-friendly Fords that could transform a mundane commute into something memorable.

Both the Focus ST and RS earned loyal followings for good reason. The ST struck that rare balance between practicality and playfulness. It is quick, predictable, and readily benefits from modification. The RS, meanwhile, turned things up to eleven, bringing all-wheel-drive grip, launch control, and Drift Mode to the streets. Between them, Ford delivered some of the most entertaining small cars of the 2010s, proving that the company’s performance DNA wasn’t limited to Mustangs and Raptors.

We know firsthand how much fun they were. This scribe owns a 2013 Focus ST, and added the usual bolt-ons and a tune, and it never fails to add a little spice to even the most mundane drive. It has just the right mix of turbo torque, suspension grip, and blow-off-valve attitude. Like many enthusiasts, I always dreamed of stepping up to the RS to enjoy Ford’s ultimate expression of hot hatches.

Now, with the final Focus ST built and the entire Focus line ending this year, we’re saying goodbye to more than one model. It is a chapter in Ford performance history that should be celebrated. The Fiesta ST, Focus ST, and Focus RS era delivered machines that were practical, fun, and just a little bit rebellious.