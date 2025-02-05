RTR Vehicles Off-Road Team Doubles Down On Competition & Development

In sync with the running of the King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, California, Vaughn Gittin Jr. announced that his Fun-Haver Off-Road Team is rebranding as the RTR Vehicles Off-Road Team, which signifies a deeper commitment to off-road competition, product development, and ready-to-rock branding.

“The RTR Vehicles Off-Road Team will carry forward the same passion, innovation, and adrenaline-fueled excitement we have become known for, and with the incredible team and infrastructure at RTR Vehicles, we’ll infuse that DNA into every product and experience we create — blending championship performance with pure fun in every aspect of our brand,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., President and Founder, RTR Vehicles, enthused.

Championship-winning driver Loren Healy also remains a key member of the RTR Vehicles Off-Road Team. He remains behind the wheel of an RTR Vehicles Bronco but also becomes a more integral contributor to the development of future RTR Vehicles products.

“Since partnering with Vaughn, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the incredible vision and dedication he and the RTR Vehicles team bring to life,” driver Loren Healy said. “I’ve been fortunate to play a role in nearly every off-road vehicle build from behind the scenes, but now, with the full support of RTR Vehicles’ infrastructure, I’m thrilled to take a more active role. Working alongside this amazing team, I’m excited to help deliver some of the most innovative and highly sought-after parts, accessories, and vehicles to off-road enthusiasts everywhere.”

More than just a name change, this evolution includes the opening of a new RTR Vehicles Off-Road Team facility in Farmington, New Mexico, where the company can further develop vehicles and products for competition vehicles and production machines just out to have a good time in the dirt. It will also mean more RTR experiences and merchandise for off-road fans.

“Over the past five years, Loren and I have achieved incredible success in motorsport by merging our efforts and passions,” Vaughn added. “Now, with exciting opportunities on the horizon, it’s time to sharpen our focus and fully embrace what lies ahead. Loren brings a unique perspective and unmatched expertise in the off-road space that we’re eager to leverage even further. And no, we’re not growing up—we’re doubling down on our vision to push the boundaries of off-road motorsport and make our insights and experiences accessible to enthusiasts everywhere through RTR Vehicles and our products.”