As the world anxiously awaited the 2024 Mustang’s arrival, Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his team at RTR Vehicles were busy reimagining the latest pony car. Revealed to the world at a special event in Orlando, Florida, today in advance of Formula Drift’s ROUND 3: SCORCHED event at Orlando Speed World, the 2024 Mustang RTR adds Funhaver flair and heightened handling to the seventh-generation stallion.

We’ve really been able to enhance it with the RTR flavor. This Mustang is the true definition of Ready to Rock! -Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

“The new 2024 Ford Mustang is the most technologically advanced, progressively designed– and in my eyes–the most fun Mustang Ford has ever produced, giving our team at RTR the absolute perfect slate to create the Mustang RTR that is available to all, and not for everyone,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., multiple-time motorsports champion, President and Founder of RTR Vehicles, said. “More than any previous platform, this seventh-gen Mustang lends itself to be ready for anything, at any time. From various drive modes, fully adjustable suspension, to the optional Electronic Drift Brake, which we developed alongside Ford engineers, we’ve really been able to enhance it with the RTR flavor. This Mustang is the true definition of Ready to Rock!”

In 2010, Gittin founded RTR Vehicles with the mission of enhancing vehicles with his fresh take on style and performance. Having a long working relationship as a Ford driver in professional drifting and off-road racing offers the RTR team more insight into these vehicles. He and teammate Chelsea Denofa helped Ford engineers develop the aforementioned Electronic Drift Brake available on Performance Pack-optioned 2024 Mustangs, which is designed to closely replicate the feel of the hydraulic units in their competition drift machines.

Likewise, some of the styling of this production car might be familiar to those who follow the RTR drifting team. Since the beginning, the Mustang RTR was instantly recognizable thanks to the familiar RTR Upper Grille design. The latest version deftly adds that form and maintains the function of Ford’s original design. Fitted with the company’s signature grille lights, these multi-dimensional illuminated intake scoops maintain the grille’s functionality, which promotes cooling and feeds the engine’s dual air cleaners. It is matched with lower and side grilles that continue the theme.

“We treated the OEM sheet metal from Ford as drapery, with the RTR components pushing themselves outward through the Mustang’s volumes and inviting you into the experience,” Lindsay Ross, RTR Vehicles Lead Designer and Creative Director, explained.

Other external upgrades include a hood vent that releases underhood heat while channeling air across the body without disrupting its flow. Furthering the aggressive styling while enhancing the aero are front, side, and rear splitters that work in concert with a duckbill rear spoiler.

While the Spec 1 version is all about the appearance and aero mods, the Spec 2 model raises the performance level with a full complement of RTR Tactical Performance Suspension components that include adjustable dampers, lowering springs, and adjustable sway bars. With the built-in adjustability of the suspension, owners can dial in the settings for applications ranging from daily driving to cornering and drifting to drag racing.

Look for the Mustang RTR Spec 1 and Spec 2 to hit authorized RTR Vehicles dealerships this summer, with the Spec 2 adding $12,495 to the cost of any 2024 Mustang GT configuration.