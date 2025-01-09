Special Mustang GTD Supercar Celebrates The Red, White & Blue

When Ford set out to transform a purpose-built Mustang GT3 race car into a road-going rocket dubbed the Mustang GTD, the company had the same mission: upstaging the elite European performance cars on their turf. The Ford achieved that goal with the Mustang GTD’s sub-7-minute lap around the storied Nürburgring.

As the first production vehicle from an American brand to achieve this feat, it was a point of pride for the global company with its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. With that success in mind, the company created a new special edition called the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, which it says celebrates “America’s spirit of ingenuity and perseverance and 60 years of Mustang achievement.”

“Mustang GTD is the pinnacle of Mustang performance. Mustang GTD Spirit of America celebrates the daring behind that performance,” Mustang GTD Brand Manager Jim Owens said. “Mustang GTD wouldn’t have been possible without people like Craig Breedlove, pushing the edge of the envelope and challenging the Goliaths of the day in an all-American way.”

Breedlove, an aerospace engineer, put a cheap jet engine in his Spirit of America, a three-wheel chassis with a streamlined fuselage, which he drove beyond the 500- and 600-mile-per-hour barriers to set land speed records. An inspiration for American innovators, his iconic machine’s moniker lives on with this extra-special-edition Mustang supercar.

Inspired by the overalls that Breedlove wore during his record-setting runs, the Mustang GTD Spirit of America’s Performance White body wears a set of Race Red and Lightning Blue racing stripes that resemble the design of the original Mustang Tribar emblem. That theme of red, white, and blue accents continues in the cockpit, while generous doses of exposed carbon fiber grace the aerodynamics of this patriotic pony car.









The 815-horsepower Mustang GTD Spirit of America debuted at a pre-Detroit Auto Show tailgate event at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.