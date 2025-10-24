Wrecked Ford GT Rebuilt As A Restomod Racer Set For SEMA Reveal

By Steve Turner October 24, 2025

The SEMA Show is a platform where ambitious builds meet big crowds, and this year, WD-40 and Throtl are debuting the reimagined Ford GT rebuilt as a racer during the show. The project marks the finale of Throtl’s YouTube series documenting the car’s transformation from wrecked supercar to track-inspired showpiece—all brought back to life with help from WD-40 Brand’s products.

The Throtl team rebuilt a wrecked 2005 Ford GT from the ground up, blending factory design cues with track-ready hardware. (Photo Credit: Throtl/WD-40)

The unveiling is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, at 9:30 a.m., and a meet-and-greet follows at 1 p.m., where the first 150 fans will score a limited-edition Ford GT Leen Customs pin. Throughout the week, visitors can check out the rebuilt Ford GT up close, explore WD-40 Brand’s latest products, and grab exclusive swag like a custom lanyard and Ford GT Precision Pen while supplies last.

“This Ford GT was one of the most challenging, yet rewarding projects our team has taken on,” Evan Beckerman, Throtl co-founder, said. “WD-40 Brand gave us the right tools and products to bring it back, and we’re excited to show the results on the SEMA stage.”

Radical Rebuild

The rebuilt 2005 Ford GT wears a Doran GT2 carbon-fiber body kit and rides on three-piece HRE 305 Classic wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The stance comes courtesy of Fortune Auto coilovers, while Wilwood big brakes provide the stopping power. It also packs custom 3D-printed headlights, a CSF cooling system, a Vibrant titanium exhaust, Speedhut gauges, and Sparco SPX reclinable seats — combining supercar pedigree with modern precision.

The rebuilt Ford GT’s aggressive carbon-fiber lines and endurance-inspired details are previewed in Throtl’s concept rendering. Look for the covers to come off the real ride at the SEMA Show early next month. (Photo Credit: Throtl/WD-40)

“Watching the Ford GT transform from a wrecked frame into a reimagined race car has been impressive,” said Erin Bala, vice president of U.S. marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Company. “It reflects the same problem-solving spirit WD-40 Brand has inspired for more than seven decades.”

Throtl/WD-40 Ford GT Upgrades

  • Authentic Doran GT2 Carbon Fiber Body Kit
  • Custom Three-Piece HRE 305 Classic Forged Wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R
  • Fortune Auto Coilovers
  • Wilwood Big Brake Kit (Front and Rear)
  • Custom 3D Printed Headlights
  • Full CSF Cooling Package
  • Custom Vibrant Titanium Exhaust System
  • Speedhut Gauges
  • Sparco SPX Reclinable Seats

If you happen to be in Las Vegas for SEMA 2025, stop by booth 24493 in the Central Hall to see the rebuilt Ford GT in person, meet the Throtl team, and score some swag.

Article Sources

WD-40
https://www.wd40.com
(888) 324-7596

More Sources

SEMA Show
http://www.semashow.com
About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

