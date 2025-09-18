Wrecked Ford GT Supercar Rebuild Bound For SEMA Show Debut

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 18, 2025

What blue-blooded fan wouldn’t want to drive a Ford supercar? Of course, most of them are outside the budget of an average enthusiast. However, what if you could track down a wrecked, first-gen Ford GT and turn it into a project car? That’s just what WD-40 and Throtl teamed up to do, and the finish product is set for a debut at The SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, this November.

“Transforming a completely wrecked Ford GT with no manual and no roadmap has been one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever taken on,” Evan Beckerman, co-founder of Throtl Inc., said. “This build is a tribute to the fans who have supported us from the beginning. We’re documenting every step and bringing them along as we honor the Ford GT’s legacy, with a modern race car spin we know they’ll love. Partnering with WD-40 Brand has made it possible to push the build even further, giving us an opportunity to show fans how the right tools and products can take a project to the next level.”

WD-40 Throtl 2005 Ford GT Rebuild Project

The most attainable way to drive a supercar might be rebuilding a wrecked example. That’s just what Throtl and WD-40 set out to do with this 2005 Ford GT project. (Photo Credit: Throtl/WD-40)

The comeback story of this crashed 2005 Ford GT takes place as part of the Dream Build series on Throtl’s YouTube channel. Meant to inspire a new generation of enthusiasts, this build is the most comprehensive to result from the partnership between the performance retailer and the multi-use product manufacturer.

Taken down to a shell and rebuilt as a dedicated race car on the Throtl YouTube channel, the finished product is set for display at the year’s SEMA Show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 4-7, 2025. (Photo Credit: Throtl/WD-40)

“This Ford GT build is WD-40 Brand’s first custom car build with an influencer partner,” Erin Bala, vice president of U.S. marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Company, added. “Partnering with Throtl allows us to combine their hands-on expertise with our heritage of repairing and restoring. Bringing this American classic back to life, from a wrecked shell to a show-stopping supercar debuting at SEMA and participating in races across the U.S., embodies what WD-40 Brand is all about.”

With the mission of taking the car down to the frame and bringing it back as a race car, this project will see its public debut in Sin City, where we hope to point our cameras at it and share more about the project.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
