Wrecked Ford GT Supercar Rebuild Bound For SEMA Show Debut

What blue-blooded fan wouldn’t want to drive a Ford supercar? Of course, most of them are outside the budget of an average enthusiast. However, what if you could track down a wrecked, first-gen Ford GT and turn it into a project car? That’s just what WD-40 and Throtl teamed up to do, and the finish product is set for a debut at The SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, this November.

“Transforming a completely wrecked Ford GT with no manual and no roadmap has been one of the most challenging projects we’ve ever taken on,” Evan Beckerman, co-founder of Throtl Inc., said. “This build is a tribute to the fans who have supported us from the beginning. We’re documenting every step and bringing them along as we honor the Ford GT’s legacy, with a modern race car spin we know they’ll love. Partnering with WD-40 Brand has made it possible to push the build even further, giving us an opportunity to show fans how the right tools and products can take a project to the next level.”

The comeback story of this crashed 2005 Ford GT takes place as part of the Dream Build series on Throtl’s YouTube channel. Meant to inspire a new generation of enthusiasts, this build is the most comprehensive to result from the partnership between the performance retailer and the multi-use product manufacturer.

“This Ford GT build is WD-40 Brand’s first custom car build with an influencer partner,” Erin Bala, vice president of U.S. marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Company, added. “Partnering with Throtl allows us to combine their hands-on expertise with our heritage of repairing and restoring. Bringing this American classic back to life, from a wrecked shell to a show-stopping supercar debuting at SEMA and participating in races across the U.S., embodies what WD-40 Brand is all about.”

With the mission of taking the car down to the frame and bringing it back as a race car, this project will see its public debut in Sin City, where we hope to point our cameras at it and share more about the project.