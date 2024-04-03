Crashed 2006 Ford GT Cockpit Listed for Sale Online

jameselkins
By James Elkins April 03, 2024

At Ford Muscle, we love witnessing the latest developments across the Ford world, and that includes the supercar spectrum, epitomized by the Ford GT. While our focus often centers on the Ford GT track records, record-breaking sale figures, and the emergence of younger buyers, occasionally we encounter something that piques our curiosity and pulls us into the realm of ‘what if.’ Today, that “something” is a 2006 Ford GT cockpit, or what’s left of it.

Race Car Replacement Or…

Although it’s been said that something is only worth what someone else is willing to pay, we struggle to comprehend how a salvage-titled Ford GT cockpit will attract any significant interest at the $80,000 price tag. Nevertheless, as the saying goes, “a fool and their money are easily separated.”

If we set aside the price tag, the question still stands: what purpose could one find for the carcass? The notion of using it to rebuild a crashed Ford GT or as a backup for a race team might seem a bit excessive and perhaps outdated at this point, although it remains a possibility. Nevertheless, Dan Schoneck, the owner of Schoneck Composites, possesses all the Ford GT parts necessary for such a project.

Thinking outside of the box and equipped with more than just basic fabricator and body skills, could this once again see an event like the Texas Mile? Seeing as how the Ford GT holds the record at most of the mile events, it seems like a great fit. Or maybe someone might be willing to take it to the dragstrip with a focus on drag and drive events. One thing is for sure though, this one has seen better days and might take a lot of love to get back into any driving shape.

Plenty Of Driveway Space

I’m fully supportive of car rebuilds, regardless of the condition, despite the substantial time and money involved in such endeavors. If the owner of this chassis decides they want to see the car sitting in my driveway alongside a bunch of other projects waiting their turn, rather than in their warehouse, I don’t have an issue with it. As for the neighbors… well, perhaps they should’ve chosen a neighborhood with an HOA. If this were dropped in your driveway, what does your end goal look like?

Loading