Ford GT Engine And Transaxle Sells For Record Breaking Price

The Ford GT has long since been held as Ford’s halo vehicle. While it’s the chassis itself that usually strikes the claim to fame, the engine and transaxle are something special that few mortals will have their hands on. However, Bring-A-Trailer has a special ability to bring sellers out of the woodwork with examples that no one expected. Similar to the SOHC Cammer we covered in February of 2023, a complete first-generation Ford GT engine and transaxle crossed through the online bidding portal and reached a healthy sum of $105,000 at the end.

The first-generation Ford GT came equipped with the supercharged 5.4-liter dry sump engine. The engine pumped out a healthy 550 horsepower and allowed the chassis to achieve 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Internally, the Ford GT’s Modular engine was equipped with forged steel crankshaft, forged H-beam connecting rods, and forged aluminum pistons. On the exterior, each cylinder was equipped with two injectors and topped with aluminum heads. While the outright performance of the engine is impressive for its day, the dry sump system offered Ford the ability to lower the center of gravity, as the lack of a wet sump made lowering the engine further possible.

While other Bring-A-Trailer auctions have showcased just the engine alone, the new owner of this Ford GT engine and transaxle will be able to feast their eyes on a complete engine with supercharger, oil tank, alternator, air conditioning compressor, and accessory belt drive. As their eyes navigate towards the rear, the transaxle houses the twin-plate clutch, helical limited-slip differential, and an internal oil pump. The stand, case, and placard are all included and make the conversation piece

As much as I would love to replace the IKEA furniture my wife finds on Facebook Marketplace with a new engine or transmission, the last time a vehicle’s part became a centerpiece in the living room it was not met with approval. I hope the purchaser of this immaculate unit doesn’t face the same woes!