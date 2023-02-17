Zero-Mile Ford 427 SOHC Cammer V8 Engine Sells At Auction

In this day and age it’s rare to spot a SOHC “Cammer” engine in any hot rod. Unfortunately with time and notoriety, the cost of the famed engine has risen to the point of being cost-prohibitive for those looking to add extraordinarily high horsepower to their chassis using the vintage engine. While that didn’t stop the owner of this 1963.5 Galaxie or Shelby American from installing one in their latest Cobra Cammer concept car, the days of garage builds using Ford’s NASCAR-turned-drag racing engine are long since gone.

However, as everyone knows, the car gods work in mysterious ways and a zero-mile example appeared on the popular auction site Bring-A-Trailer. Legend goes that this 427 cubic-inch SOHC Cammer V8 engine was delivered to the race car manufacturer Holman-Moody in 1966. In a weird turn of events the engine was never started or used in a race chassis before the engine was acquired by the seller in 2022.

While most know that engines do not like to sit for extended periods of time, the seller reports that the engine still turns over by hand. The time capsule still features the cast-iron cylinder heads, chain-driven overhead camshafts, finned magnesium valve covers, high-rise aluminum intake manifold, Holley four-barrel carburetor, and a dual-point Autolite distributor and ignition components. Also included in the sale are the Holman-Moody catalog, a workshop manual, and inspection and identification tags for those looking to further authenticate the engine.

Once the Bring-A-Trailer clock had expired the engine was marked sold at an amazing $140,000! Although most enthusiast aspirations would be to hear the Cammer engine fired up for the first time, I think we all know it might end up in a man-cave of epic portions or stored away in someone’s personal collection. However, if the car gods can work their magic, let’s hope the new owner of this holy grail of American internal combustion engines allows it to finally begin its life.