The Ford GT has long represented the apex of modern Ford vehicles, embodying the culmination of Ford’s expertise, technology, and performance prowess into one sleek and exceedingly fast machine. However, December 2022 saw Ford and Multimatic unveil a new iteration: the Ford GT MKIV, meticulously engineered with a singular focus on racing and record-breaking achievements. Merely a year after accepting deposits, one of these marvels blazed around the Circuit Of The Americas, shattering a record along the way.

Ford GT MKIV

The Ford GT MKIV is a joint venture between Ford and race car builder Multimatic. Multimatic, known for providing components, systems, and engineering services to the global automotive industry, specializes in constructing some of the fastest road racing cars for various manufacturers, including Ford Motor Company’s Mustang GT3 and Mustang GT4 cars.

The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way. Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

The GT MKIV, however, represents a leap beyond typical production-based Fords, boasting a completely redesigned carbon fiber body, an 800-horsepower EcoBoost engine, and a suspension system derived from Multimatic’s cutting-edge adapter spool valve technology. With its focus squarely on peak performance and track domination, the MKIV sets a new standard for automotive excellence.

Record-Breaking Run

Now, the Ford GT MKIV, harnessing its aerodynamic prowess and immense power, has etched a new milestone in the form of a lap record at the Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Navigating through the 20-turn course and surging across the finish line, the lap timer displayed an impressive time of 1:58.77. Upon official confirmation, this achievement will secure the two-seater GT a prominent place in the record books.

More Left In The Tank?

Achieving sub-2 minute lap times at Circuit Of The Americas is undeniably remarkable. However, it’s worth noting that this specific track day occurred under less than ideal temperatures. With additional track sessions, could we witness Benjamin Sloss pushing the limits even further, aiming for times below 1:58? We certainly hope so. We also hope an invite gets extended to us, and you can believe that we’ll be rushing down the Texas tollway to be there quick, fast, and in a hurry.





