Ford Sneaks Carbon Clad GT MK IV With 800 Horsepower Into Market

Ford’s GT has long since been held as the ultimate Ford vehicle. The blend of mid-engine layout with aerodynamic exterior designs, strokes supercar vibes from a muscle car company. While the GT was designed and raced on tracks around the world, the street going derivative has long since been held in prestige, as well. While vehicles like the Ford GT GT1 reinvigorates its racing roots, it’s the latest from Multimatic that brings the Ford GT MK IV full circle.

Multimatic is known for producing much of Ford Racing’s chassis, so it would come as no surprise the race car producer would be building the final track-only Ford GT MK IV for 2023. The all-new vehicle hopes to recap all the previous generations by providing 67 purchases the chance to own the ultimate Ford GT MK IV race car.

“The original GT Mk IV held nothing back for max track performance, and the new Ford GT Mk IV brings it in the same way,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “With an even higher-level of motorsport engineering and performance, plus a completely new carbon fiber body that is functional and striking, the Mk IV is the ultimate sendoff of the third-generation supercar.”

On the exterior the chassis boasts of a carbon fiber body that provides functional aerodynamics and a striking appearance. Under the engine lid resides a unique EcoBoost engine that pumps out a healthy dose of 800-horsepower. Naturally the engine is mated to racing transmission. The suspension and handling is handled through Multimatic’s Adaptive Spool Valve suspension system.

For the historians, you probably remember the Ford GT Mk II”s triumphant win at the 1966 Le Mans race with ease, however, it was after that win the Ford team went back to the drawing board and developed a completely new chassis dubbed the Ford GT Mk IV. While the race team worked with ground breaking technology and materials for the chassis, it was stretched 9-inches longer. The recent Multimatic creation pays homage to this engineering feat by stretching the chassis, using state of the art materials, and the ultimate in modern performance.

If you happen to be fortunate enough to have the financial capabilities to purchase this car, considerations for ownership will begin in early 2023. While the track-only GT MK IV has a price point of $1.7 million, the opportunity of owning the ultimate in Ford performance and engineering in one package is priceless.